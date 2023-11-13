20 Sauces To Boost The Flavors Of Almost Every Meal

On the culinary timeline, there is before sauce and after sauce. Just imagine what barbecue was like before its sauce was invented. The first experience of a condiment made to perfectly complement charred barbacoa must've been truly awe-inspiring for the taste buds. Fast forward to today, and the idea of eating barbecue without sauce is culinary blasphemy. Beyond BBQ, sauce is the flavorful savior for nearly every dish imaginable.

Classic combos like lemon-butter sauce on fish or Worcestershire sauce on steak will always satisfy, but the best sauces are not only tasty, they're versatile. There's nothing better than drizzling your favorite sauce over an unlikely recipe and discovering a new delicious pairing. Whether topping, spreading, or smothering, with the right sauce, there's no limit to the flavorful possibilities.

If you love sauce as much as we do, you've probably got a starting lineup of go-to flavors. But, if you're a conservative saucer, you're missing out on a whole world of savory and sweet satisfaction. Here is a list of versatile sauces that can be used for almost every meal.