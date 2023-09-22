Vegetarian "Meatballs" And Mushroom Gravy Recipe

If you're a meatball fan but don't eat meat and aren't a fan of pre-made meat substitutes, you may be on the lookout for a "meatball" recipe made with plant-based ingredients. We're here to make your day and tell you that this recipe for vegetarian "meatballs" with mushroom gravy is for you. The meatball mixture blends quickly in a food processor and the mushroom gravy is a one-pan wonder that can also be used on lentil loaves and veggie burgers.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe, and she's especially a fan of the clever use of chickpeas to get that desirable meaty texture, without actually using any meat. "Chickpeas are often used to replicate burger and meatball recipes in the vegetarian world and for good reason. They're loaded with plant-based protein, have a meat-like texture when cooked, and when paired with other essentials, they hold together well," she says. "This recipe is delicious on its own or served over steamy hot, buttered mashed potatoes!"