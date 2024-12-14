Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe

Muffins are a perfect breakfast because they are both easy to make and something that can be made in advance. There are plenty of different types of muffins to try, with fruit based muffins being perhaps one of the most popular and versatile types out there. While blueberry or banana muffins are super common, these raspberry white chocolate chip muffins from recipe developer Jessica Morone switch things up by featuring the sweet-tart berry, along with chocolatey goodness for added sweetness and richness.

Advertisement

"Raspberries are one of my favorite fruits, but they aren't used as much in baked goods," Morone says. "In these muffins I love how the juicy raspberries bring a fresh burst of flavor, while the creamy white chocolate adds just the right amount of richness to balance out their tartness." Thanks to the addition of white chocolate, these muffins are so tasty that they could also be served as a dessert. Besides being effortless and quick to whip up, these are easy to pack up and take with you for an on-the-go breakfast or a lunch treat.