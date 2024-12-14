Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
raspberry muffin on plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Muffins are a perfect breakfast because they are both easy to make and something that can be made in advance. There are plenty of different types of muffins to try, with fruit based muffins being perhaps one of the most popular and versatile types out there. While blueberry or banana muffins are super common, these raspberry white chocolate chip muffins from recipe developer Jessica Morone switch things up by featuring the sweet-tart berry, along with chocolatey goodness for added sweetness and richness.

Advertisement

"Raspberries are one of my favorite fruits, but they aren't used as much in baked goods," Morone says. "In these muffins I love how the juicy raspberries bring a fresh burst of flavor, while the creamy white chocolate adds just the right amount of richness to balance out their tartness." Thanks to the addition of white chocolate, these muffins are so tasty that they could also be served as a dessert. Besides being effortless and quick to whip up, these are easy to pack up and take with you for an on-the-go breakfast or a lunch treat. 

Gather the ingredients for these raspberry white chocolate chip muffins

raspberry white chocolate chip muffin ingredients Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For the muffin batter you will need flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, milk, eggs, butter, vanilla extract, raspberries, and white chocolate chips. Then you make a streusel topping out of more flour, sugar and butter. Finally, there is an optional glaze made from powdered sugar and milk. 

Advertisement

Morone advises that you can use fresh or frozen raspberries for this recipe and says, "If you are using frozen raspberries don't thaw them first, and if you're worried about the batter turning too pink, you can toss them with about a tablespoon of flour before adding them to the batter."

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven preheated to 400 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Prepare the pan

a muffin pan being lined Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick spray or line with paper liners.

Step 3: Combine dry ingredients

dry muffin ingredients in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

Step 4: Combine the wet ingredients

wet muffin ingredients in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a separate large bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla extract until combined.

Step 5: Mix together wet and dry ingredients

muffin batter in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Mix the flour mixture into the bowl with the wet ingredients until just combined.

Step 6: Add in raspberries and white chocolate

raspberry muffin batter in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Gently fold in the raspberries and white chocolate chips until combined.

Step 7: Spoon batter into the pan

batter being spooned into muffin liners Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, filling each one about ¾ full. Set aside.

Step 8: Make the streusel

streusel in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl use a pastry blender, a fork, or your fingers to combine the streusel ingredients until the mixture is crumbly.

Step 9: Add the streusel to the muffins

streusel topping being spooned onto muffins Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sprinkle the streusel over the muffin batter.

Step 10: Bake

raspberry muffins in pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 18 to 20 minutes until the muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely.

Step 11: Make the glaze

glaze whisked in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

If making the glaze, in a small bowl whisk together the powdered sugar and milk until smooth (the glaze should be thick, but still easy to drizzle).

Step 12: Drizzle the glaze on the muffins

glaze being drizzled over muffins Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Use a spoon to drizzle the glaze over the tops of the muffins.

Step 13: Serve

glazed raspberry muffins on rack Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Let the glaze set, then serve.

Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe

No Ratings
Print

This muffin recipes combines tart raspberries with rich white chocolate, resulting in a delightfully sweet treat that doubles as both breakfast and dessert.

Prep Time
25
minutes
Cook Time
18
minutes
servings
12
muffins
close up of the inside of a raspberry white chocolate chip muffin
Total time: 43 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the muffins
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup melted butter, cooled
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 ½ cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
  • 1 cup white chocolate chips
  • For the streusel topping
  • ¼ all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cold butter, cubed

Optional Ingredients

  • For the optional glaze
  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • 1-2 tablespoons milk

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick spray or line with paper liners.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
  4. In a separate large bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla extract until combined.
  5. Mix the flour mixture into the bowl with the wet ingredients until just combined.
  6. Gently fold in the raspberries and white chocolate chips until combined.
  7. Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, filling each one about ¾ full. Set aside.
  8. In a small bowl use a pastry blender, a fork, or your fingers to combine the streusel ingredients until the mixture is crumbly.
  9. Sprinkle the streusel over the muffin batter.
  10. Bake in the preheated oven for 18 to 20 minutes until the muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool completely.
  11. If making the glaze, in a small bowl whisk together the powdered sugar and milk until smooth (the glaze should be thick, but still easy to drizzle).
  12. Use a spoon to drizzle the glaze over the tops of the muffins.
  13. Let the glaze set, then serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 353
Total Fat 15.7 g
Saturated Fat 9.3 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 60.9 mg
Total Carbohydrates 48.8 g
Dietary Fiber 1.6 g
Total Sugars 30.8 g
Sodium 190.8 mg
Protein 4.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

How can I switch up these raspberry muffins?

glazed raspberry muffins Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

There are a couple of ways you can change these muffins up. The first is by swapping out the raspberries for a different type of fruit. You can either use any other kind of small fruit, like blueberries or cherries, or you can chop up a larger fruit into chunks, such as an apple or strawberries. You could even do something like a mixed berry muffin with several different types of fruit. Whatever you choose, you can use the same amount, about 1 ½ cups of your choice of fruit. 

Advertisement

Another switch you can make is to the chocolate chips. This recipe uses white chocolate because the flavor goes so well with raspberries, but it will also work with milk, semi-sweet, or dark chocolate chips. And if chocolate chips aren't your thing, there are also plenty of substitutes for chocolate chips, like yogurt chips. The glaze is also optional, but if you still want to do a drizzle you could just melt more white chocolate and drizzle that over the muffins rather than making the glaze. 

What are some tips to ensure perfectly baked muffins?

glazed raspberry muffins Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Muffins aren't too difficult to make, but there are still some tips you can try to make sure you make the perfect muffins. The main thing you want to avoid is ending up with dense, dry muffins. This tends to happen when the batter is overmixed. There is actually a science to how you are supposed to mix up muffins, which involves keeping the wet and dry ingredients separate until you are ready to combine everything. This keeps the leavening agents from activating too early, and also keeps the flour from getting clumpy in the batter. 

Advertisement

In addition to not mixing the batter too much, one thing you want to make sure of in this recipe is that the butter isn't too hot before you add it into the other wet ingredients. If its too warm, it can cause the eggs to start cooking and turn the batter into scrambled eggs. So after you melt the butter, let it sit out until when touched it is no longer hot (but still liquidy). 

Recommended

Advertisement