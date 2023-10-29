16 Muffin Recipes To Add To Your Fall Lineup
Engaging in seasonal baking is a delightful and enjoyable endeavor that we eagerly anticipate each year. While there are some obvious culinary traditions, such as a turkey on Thanksgiving accompanied by cranberry sauce, other baked goods like muffins present a whole world of possibilities, making narrowing down to seasonal offerings a bit of a challenge.
The classic pumpkin muffin holds a special place in our hearts, and the journey to making it even more intriguing with additional twists is nothing short of exciting and delicious. On the flip side, muffins embodying a more earthy feel invite us into a deeper connection with the season's changing side. During the fall, we also love indulging in muffins that echo the sweetness of summer. Each muffin, with its unique blend of ingredients, is a tribute to the myriad expressions of fall, offering a comforting warmth and a reminder of the beautiful cycle of seasons.
1. Cardamom Blueberry Muffins
Blueberry muffins are a classic and perfect for any season. Yet, the plump berries seem to inject a bit more vibrancy into our fall baking.
We're particularly smitten with these Cardamom Blueberry Muffins as the cardamom lends a whimsical twist to the traditional flavor. You'll find that the recipe calls for only a modest amount of cardamom. Although this spice is a splendid addition to both savory and sweet dishes, its intensity can overshadow the taste if used excessively. Therefore, adhering to the specified measurement is key to achieving a harmonious flavor balance.
Recipe: Cardamom Blueberry Muffins
2. Cranberry Orange Muffins
Pastries are a reliable choice when tasked with preparing breakfast for a crowd. To add a seasonal touch, select a fruit synonymous with fall.
These Cranberry Orange Muffins meld the quintessential tartness of cranberries with the bright, fruity essence of orange juice, creating a tangy and sweet muffin. For an extra indulgence, whisk together powdered sugar and orange juice to craft a glaze that's as visually appealing as it is delightful atop these muffins. They make a perfect addition to your Thanksgiving brunch, embodying the cozy, citrusy charm of the season.
Recipe: Cranberry Orange Muffins
3. Espresso Chocolate Muffins
While a chocolate muffin may bear a striking resemblance to a cupcake, the absence of frosting firmly places it in the muffin category. The inclusion of espresso elevates the chocolate flavor, making it exceptionally tasty.
Similar to the Cranberry Orange Muffins, these Espresso Chocolate Muffins are a superb addition to any brunch spread. They capture our fancy, particularly in the fall, as the rich blend of chocolate and espresso exudes a warm ambiance, perfect as the temperature starts to cool down and the pumpkin spice lattes come out to play.
Recipe: Espresso Chocolate Muffins
4. Cinnamon Carrot Muffins
Carrot-infused desserts and pastries are often associated with spring. However, the addition of cinnamon effortlessly transitions them into a cozy fall treat.
We're particularly enamored with these Cinnamon Carrot Muffins, which feature real, pureed carrots that require cooking prior to use. Enriched with golden raisins and pecans, they offer a fulfilling breakfast option. These muffins are well-suited for weekday mornings during the fall and also make a charming addition to your breakfast buffet throughout the Thanksgiving season.
Recipe: Cinnamon Carrot Muffins
5. Chocolate Chip & Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
When the leaves start to fall, the pumpkin wave spares no delicacy. Pastries, perhaps most of all, see a dramatic transformation when the gourd comes to town.
These Chocolate Chip & Pumpkin Streusel Muffins offer the seasonal allure of pumpkin with the timeless appeal of chocolate chips in a moist muffin that epitomizes fall. While the presence of chocolate chips firmly categorizes them as muffins, the addition of streusel and a drizzle on top may blur the lines a tad, adding a sweet whimsy to these autumnal treats.
6. Fluffy And Moist Chocolate Chip Muffins
Chocolate shrimp cookies might be our favorite, but chocolate chip muffins are also pretty fabulous. Crafting ultra-fluffy and moist muffins only requires a handful of simple ingredients and a bit of patience.
Once you've melded all the ingredients together, including the chocolate chips, allow your batter to rest in the bowl for about 30 minutes. This resting period enables the ingredients to thoroughly blend, while also thickening the batter, which in turn, results in a more exquisite muffin.
7. Strawberry Oatmeal Muffins
For a vibrant and satisfying breakfast muffin, look no further than the Strawberry Oatmeal variety. These berry-infused muffins meld the succulent taste of strawberries with the hearty texture of oatmeal, creating an impeccable pairing.
We adore these muffins as they remain an excellent choice year-round. However, if you find yourself yearning for strawberries amidst the autumnal pumpkin fare, they are particularly gratifying. Moreover, the inclusion of oatmeal makes them a splendid option for a nourishing breakfast on the go.
Recipe: Strawberry Oatmeal Muffins
8. Brown Butter Banana Crumb Muffins
Brown butter is a culinary gem; once mastered, the desire to incorporate it into everything can become irresistible. When combined with bananas, these muffins will become one of your favorite ways to use browning bananas.
These muffins are delightful throughout the year, yet the brown butter lends a warm feel, making them particularly suited for your fall table. While preparing the brown butter, ensure it reaches the perfect hue without burning; if it does char, start again to attain the right flavor and texture you'll want for this recipe.
9. Pumpkin Streusel Muffin
Undeniably, pumpkin-centric creations reign supreme in the realm of fall muffins, and these particular ones are a prime example. The subtle sweet garnish on top renders them versatile enough for both dessert and breakfast indulgences.
We admire how these pumpkin muffins encapsulate the savory flavors of a classic pumpkin pie, transposed into a muffin format for the quintessential autumnal breakfast treat. The crumble topping elevates the texture, transcending even this rather simplistic muffin.
Recipe: Pumpkin Streusel Muffin
10. Classic Banana Muffins
Glance around your kitchen. Spot any overripe bananas just hanging out on a counter? If so, consider making up some perfect banana muffins to put those bananas to good use.
Often, simplicity steals the spotlight, and, with these banana muffins, it's no exception. We meld the traditional ingredients alongside sour cream, a cherished addition that imparts moisture and an extra flavor dimension, encapsulating the classic banana bread essence in a muffin form.
Recipe: Classic Banana Muffins
11. Pecan Pie Muffins
Pumpkin isn't the only pie flavor that makes a great muffin. We look to pecan for another fall favorite that offers plenty of flavor and texture.
This scrumptious recipe opts for flaxseed in lieu of eggs, yet it remains equally tasty should you choose to use eggs instead. If you've never experimented with flaxseed, this recipe presents a perfect opportunity to venture a try, especially as you prepare for your fall brunch gatherings.
Recipe: Pecan Pie Muffins
12. Matcha Muffins
If you're looking for a vibrantly colored muffin perfect for the spooky season, this is it. And if you want something that pulls in earthy tastes, we think we've got a match.
Ingredient-wise, there's nothing exceedingly unconventional, save for the matcha powder. Be sure you purchase ceremonial-grade matcha powder to include in these to ensure the vibrancy of flavor and quality of tea. To round off, a simple sprinkling of powdered sugar is all they require to reach perfection.
Recipe: Matcha Muffins
13. Zucchini Banana Bread Muffins
If banana nut muffins hold a place in your heart and zucchini bread is a cherished neighborly dish, marrying them into a muffin packs a nutritional punch. With both vegetables and fruit nestled within, these muffins emerge as a stellar breakfast choice for the brisk fall season.
Beyond these delightful ingredients, we love the inclusion of Greek yogurt, introducing a protein boost to the mix. For a touch of sweetness, savor these muffins with a drizzle of honey and a bit of warm butter on top, creating a buttery, tasty treat.
Recipe: Zucchini Banana Bread Muffins
14. Rhubarb Muffins With Strawberry Streusel
Rhubarb and strawberry are definitely a summer pairing. While it may feel unconventional to relish them in fall, these muffins offer a lovely vacation for those summer yearnings amidst the autumn chill.
Interestingly, this recipe does best using freeze-dried strawberries over fresh ones. Yet, if you're not a fan of this variant, traditional strawberries will serve the purpose just as well, allowing a hint of summer to brighten your fall days.
15. Spiced Cranberry Muffins
In the cooler months, we love including cranberries in our recipes. In this muffin recipe, cranberries come together with pears for a recipe that will serve you well in the fall as well as winter.
For fruit preparation, you'll dice the cranberries and roast the pears to perfection. Once thoroughly cooked, mash those pears up and fix them and the cranberries into the batter, ensuring the essence of both fruits is generously dispersed throughout each muffin, invoking a warm, spiced flavor with every bite.
Recipe: Spiced Cranberry Muffins
16. Green Juice And Pulp Muffins
We love making fresh juice at home. However, we're always left wondering what to do with that extra pulp. It feels so wasteful to simply toss it.
Begin by preparing the green juice. Utilizing the gathered, pressed pulp along with a few fundamental ingredients, you'll concoct a vibrant green batter. These muffins are brimming with all the nutritious goodness typically discarded. We love adding some pepitas right on top for an extra bit of crunch.
Recipe: Green Juice And Pulp Muffins