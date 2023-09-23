Cinnamon Carrot Muffins Recipe

Muffins may seem like a healthier way to start your morning than a donut or a cupcake, but many muffin recipes are actually loaded with simple carbs (like sugar and white flour), leaving them more nutritionally-akin to the other sweet treats than you might expect. That said, there are incredibly delicious and healthy options out there, like this cinnamon carrot muffin recipe from Case Bakehouse owner and recipe developer, Jessica Case. "These muffins are loaded with shredded carrots, pureed carrots, golden raisins, pecans, and spices. [They're] oh so healthy, wholesome, and scrumptious!" she says. Not to mention, they use whole wheat flour and Greek yogurt, ultimately offering a more nutritionally well-rounded muffin full of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

But don't assume that all those good-for-you ingredients will take away from the all-around delicious flavor. Between the natural sweetness of the carrots, raisins, and maple syrup included in the muffin batter, and the brown sugar that plays a role in the sweet and crunchy topping, you'll be diving into a muffin that will leave you wanting more — not because you're still hungry, but because it tastes so darn good. "If you're a muffin lover like me, I wouldn't pass this one [up]," Case says.