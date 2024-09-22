Strawberry Lemonade Swiss Roll Recipe

Despite its name, the Swiss roll didn't originate in Switzerland but may have British or American roots. In Switzerland, these rolled cakes are known as "roulade," a French word that simply means "roll." In the U.S., this type of cake is often known as a jelly roll, even if it's not actually filled with jelly. Whatever it may be called, a Swiss roll is a pretty and impressive dessert that involves a thin sheet cake rolled up with a variety of tasty fillings, making it a great opportunity to find the perfect combination of flavors and textures. One creamy and chocolatey version is the bûche de Noël or Yule log. A Yule log might be the epitome of winter celebrations, but developer Jessica Morone's lemon roll cake with a fluffy strawberry-lemon cream filling is the embodiment of summer fun.

Morone tells us, "I love lemonade, but I like strawberry lemonade even better." In her opinion, the sweetness of strawberries balances out the tartness of lemon and this favorite flavor combo inspired a delightfully summery dessert recipe. As Morone describes the cake, "It's a really light and fluffy lemon cake, and then the filling is both strawberry and lemon-flavored, and the whole thing tastes a lot like strawberry lemonade in cake form." Its cheery pink and yellow color scheme will remind you that sunny days lie ahead even in the middle of winter.