Bright And Citrusy Fruit Shortcakes Recipe

Are you planning a special gathering and are looking for an eye-catching dessert to wow your guests? Look no further than this bright and citrusy fruit shortcake recipe, from recipe developer Miriam Hahn. With less preparation time than you'd expect, these individual beauties are as delicious as they are stunning. The rich and buttery shortcake is mildly sweet and melts in your mouth, while the juicy citrus fruit segments (sweetened with a dash of maple syrup) matched with a dollop of whipped cream is the perfect delicious addition to the base. Plus, given their individual portion size, the serving process is simplified without the need for slicing and serving utensils.

"I like to make this gorgeous dessert when I want to serve something a notch up for a dinner party, brunch, baby, or wedding shower," Hahn tells us. "The citrus makes it a little different from your typical strawberry shortcake and adds a juicier flair." Even if citrus isn't quite your thing, we'll provide suggestions later on as to how you can incorporate other fruits to customize these shortcakes to your heart's desire.