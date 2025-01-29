Bright And Citrusy Fruit Shortcakes Recipe
Are you planning a special gathering and are looking for an eye-catching dessert to wow your guests? Look no further than this bright and citrusy fruit shortcake recipe, from recipe developer Miriam Hahn. With less preparation time than you'd expect, these individual beauties are as delicious as they are stunning. The rich and buttery shortcake is mildly sweet and melts in your mouth, while the juicy citrus fruit segments (sweetened with a dash of maple syrup) matched with a dollop of whipped cream is the perfect delicious addition to the base. Plus, given their individual portion size, the serving process is simplified without the need for slicing and serving utensils.
"I like to make this gorgeous dessert when I want to serve something a notch up for a dinner party, brunch, baby, or wedding shower," Hahn tells us. "The citrus makes it a little different from your typical strawberry shortcake and adds a juicier flair." Even if citrus isn't quite your thing, we'll provide suggestions later on as to how you can incorporate other fruits to customize these shortcakes to your heart's desire.
Gather the ingredients for bright and citrusy fruit shortcakes
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab the citrus. You'll need oranges, a lime, and a pink grapefruit. Go for citrus that has a slight give so it's nice and juicy. Fresh mint pairs well and adds a beautiful final touch, so pick up some of that if you want a pretty garnish.
Then you'll need some baking basics like all-purpose flour, cane sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract. For our sweetener you'll need some maple syrup. Then hit up the refrigerated aisle for unsalted butter, buttermilk, eggs, and a container of Cool Whip. Of course, you can make your own whipped cream if you prefer.
Ingredients
- 2 oranges
- 1 lime
- 1 pink grapefruit
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup cane sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup cold unsalted butter
- 1 ¼ cups cold buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 container Cool Whip
Optional Ingredients
- fresh mint, to garnish
Directions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Zest the oranges and the lime.
- Cut about ¼ inch from the top and bottom of the oranges and grapefruit so they sit flat.
- Position the fruit with one of the flat sides down and use a sharp knife to cut in a downward motion, slicing the peel off.
- Position the fruit on its side and, with a sharp paring knife, cut the fruit into sections following the natural separations. Cut these sections into smaller pieces
- In a small bowl combine the citrus segments with the maple syrup and lime juice, and refrigerate.
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.
- In a medium bowl combine the egg, buttermilk, and vanilla.
- Cube the butter.
- Add the butter to the dry mixture and mix with your hands or a pastry blender until a crumb mixture forms.
- Add the wet ingredients into the bowl and mix until a shaggy dough forms.
- Dust flour on a clean work surface and lightly finish mixing the dough until it holds together. With your hands, form it into a 1-inch-thick layer of dough.
- Using a 3-inch biscuit cutter, cut out 8 circles of dough and place on the baking sheet.
- Bake for 15 minutes, then cool for 15 minutes.
- To assemble, split the cooled shortcakes in half.
- Add a scoop of whipped cream and a small amount of the citrus fruit.
- Top with the other shortcake piece, and add a little more whipped cream, more fruit, zest, and optional fresh mint to garnish. Serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|570
|Total Fat
|29.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|102.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|67.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|15.4 g
|Sodium
|561.1 mg
|Protein
|10.1 g
What are tips when making the shortcakes?
If you're new to making short cakes, there are several tips to ensure a successful outcome. First off, keep the butter, egg, and buttermilk in the fridge until you need them. Cold ingredients are critical to getting that flaky texture that shortcake is known for.
When you are at the stage of mixing the dough, be careful not to overmix it, which will result in heavier, tough shortcakes. The dough will start out as a shaggy dough and will hold together when you transfer it to the board. When shaping the dough, there is no need to use a rolling pin. Rather, a light touch with just your hands will work the best.
A sharp biscuit cutter is ideal when cutting the shortcakes. If you don't have one, a glass with very thin edges will work fine. Avoid twisting as you cut, as this will hinder the shortcakes from rising correctly.
Finally, make sure not to skip the cooling step when the shortcakes come out of the oven. If you cut the shortcakes too soon, they may crumble in areas.
What are other fillings or fruits can I use in these shortcakes?
Once you make these shortcakes, you may want to experiment with other fillings and fruits and there are lots of options. Most types of berries work well on their own, or try a mix of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. You can use the same method of sweetening with maple syrup or use a bit of sugar.
Ripe and juicy peaches or nectarines are a nice filling, and a touch of cinnamon and nutmeg is a nice accompaniment. You can also go for a tropical feel with mango, pineapple, and kiwi. Add some shredded coconut over the top to enhance the tropical flavor. Apples or pears are especially nice for a fall dessert. Saute them with a little brown sugar and cinnamon, and for the finishing touch add a drizzle of warm caramel sauce.
For a summertime treat, use fresh pitted cherries along with a little almond extract for a hint of nutty flavor. You can also use cherry pie filling instead of fresh fruit. There is no limit to the amount of fruits you can incorporate into these fruitcakes, so get creative and customize them to your flavor preferences.