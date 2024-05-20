Blueberry And Almond Chantilly Cake Recipe
From shortcakes to angel food, vanilla cake with berries and cream is a classic and beloved combination. This blueberry and almond Chantilly cake — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — showcases a light and airy Chantilly cream and mascarpone icing. Its base is a delicate vanilla butter cake soaked with sweet almond syrup, and it's filled with a combination of fresh blueberries and blueberry preserves. With four layers of cake and filling, this cake is gorgeous to cut into and works for any kind of celebration or special occasion.
Making a great Chantilly cake relies on using high-quality ingredients to enhance the simple flavors. Start with finding a good-quality Italian mascarpone cheese. Mascarpone has double the cream content of regular cream cheese and a more delicate, sweet flavor. Use super-fresh heavy whipping cream and a top-notch jam. Make the cake your own and enjoy the process of assembling and decorating it with fresh, eye-catching garnishes!
Gather the blueberry and almond Chantilly cake ingredients
To make the cake layers, you will need egg whites, whole milk, vanilla and almond extracts, cake flour for delicate texture, granulated sugar, baking powder, sea salt, and unsalted butter. The cake layers are moistened with an almond simple syrup made from granulated sugar, water, and almond extract. To finish the cake, you will make a Chantilly cream icing from Italian mascarpone cheese, heavy whipping cream, confectioners' sugar, and more of the flavorful almond and vanilla extracts. The cake is filled with blueberry preserves and fresh blueberries. You will decorate your iced cake with additional blueberries, some sliced almonds, and, if desired, edible or cake-safe flowers.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
For the cake, preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare the cake pans
Grease and line 2 9-inch round cake pans with parchment paper.
Step 3: Whisk together the egg whites, milk, and extracts
In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg whites, ¼ cup milk, vanilla extract, and almond extract.
Step 4: Combine the dry ingredients
In a large mixer bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and sea salt on low speed.
Step 5: Add butter and milk
Add the butter and remaining milk and mix on low speed until combined.
Step 6: Scrape down the mixer bowl
Mix the batter on medium-high speed for 1 minute, scraping down the sides of the bowl once.
Step 7: Mix the batter
Add the egg white mixture in 3 batches, beating for about 30 seconds after each addition.
Step 8: Transfer the batter to the cake pans
Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans and smooth the tops.
Step 9: Bake the cakes
Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean.
Step 10: Cool the cakes
Cool the cakes on a rack for 30 minutes.
Step 11: Remove the cakes from the pans
Loosen the cake edges with a small metal spatula or thin knife and invert onto racks to completely cool.
Step 12: Start the almond simple syrup
While the cakes are baking, prepare the almond simple syrup by combining the sugar and water in a small, heavy saucepan.
Step 13: Bring the syrup to a boil
Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved completely.
Step 14: Add the almond extract
Turn off the heat, stir in the almond extract, and set aside to cool.
Step 15: Chill a bowl and beaters for the Chantilly cream
For the Chantilly cream, chill a large mixer bowl and hand mixer beaters or a stand mixer whisk attachment.
Step 16: Beat the mascarpone
Add the mascarpone to the chilled bowl and beat on medium-low speed.
Step 17: Add the heavy cream
Slowly add the heavy cream, about ½ cup at a time, fully incorporating after each addition.
Step 18: Beat to soft peaks
Beat the mixture until soft peaks form.
Step 19: Add the confectioners' sugar and extracts
Add the confectioners' sugar and extracts.
Step 20: Beat until stiff peaks form
Beat on low speed until the sugar is incorporated, then increase the speed to high and beat until stiff peaks form. Chill until ready to use.
Step 21: Slice the cake layers
Slice both cakes horizontally to create 4 layers.
Step 22: Place one layer on a platter
Place one of the bottom layers on a cake circle or platter.
Step 23: Brush the cake with the syrup
Brush the layer with some of the almond simple syrup to barely moisten the whole surface.
Step 24: Spread on some blueberry preserves
Spread on a thin layer of blueberry preserves.
Step 25: Add a layer of Chantilly cream
Add a thin layer of the Chantilly cream.
Step 26: Add some blueberries
Sprinkle on about ⅓ cup blueberries.
Step 27: Repeat the layering
Place the next cake layer cut-side up on top of the blueberries. Repeat the process with the remaining layers, finishing with the second cake bottom on top.
Step 28: Brush the top with the syrup
Brush the top layer with the almond simple syrup.
Step 29: Decorate the cake with the Chantilly cream
Spread the remaining Chantilly cream over the cake, decorating as desired.
Step 30: Garnish with bluberries and sliced almonds
Garnish the cake using additional fresh blueberries and sliced almonds.
Step 31: Chill and slice the cake
Chill the cake for at least 30 minutes before slicing.
What is a Chantilly cake, and what is the dish's history?
Chantilly cake has had a bit of a TikTok resurgence recently, especially with the popularity of Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake. Although this recipe is not a copycat version, both cakes share a common history that may have origins in France but more likely in New Orleans. Chantilly cream definitely originated in France and is simply the French version of sweetened whipped cream with a touch of vanilla or almond.
Taking this French influence, bakers in New Orleans added cream cheese, mascarpone, or both to their icing for a vanilla sponge cake and layered it with jam or berries. The version made so popular by a New Orleans Whole Foods bakery manager was tweaked from her own grandmother's recipe. Kinnaird's blueberry and almond Chantilly cake pays homage to the original versions and keeps the flavors focused on almond, blueberry, and mascarpone.
Can you make any parts of this cake recipe in advance?
Blueberry and almond Chantilly cake is quite easy to assemble if all of the parts are prepared ahead. The cake layers can be baked and chilled a day before assembling, or they can be wrapped tightly in plastic or foil and frozen for up to 3 months. The almond simple syrup will keep well in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
The Chantilly cream icing is the only thing that is best made right before decorating, or at least no more than 2 hours in advance. This is due to the fragile nature of the cream. Although the heavy whipping cream is stabilized by the mascarpone, making it close to the time of decorating will ensure that it does not lose any volume. The cake layers can be moistened with the syrup, spread with the jam and cream, assembled, and then chilled before doing the final icing. Once put together, this cake will keep well under refrigeration for up to 5 days.
- For the cake
- 4 large egg whites, room temperature
- ¼ + ¾ cup whole milk, room temperature, divided
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
- 3 cups sifted cake flour
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 6 ounces unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ½ cups fresh blueberries, plus additional for garnish
- 1 cup blueberry preserves
- ¼ cup sliced or slivered almonds, for garnish
- For the almond simple syrup
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup water
- 1 tablespoon almond extract
- For the Chantilly cream icing
- 16 ounces mascarpone cheese, chilled
- 3 cups heavy whipping cream, chilled
- 1 ½ cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 teaspoon almond extract
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Edible or cake-safe flowers, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|690
|Total Fat
|38.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|109.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|79.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|53.6 g
|Sodium
|304.7 mg
|Protein
|8.9 g