Blueberry And Almond Chantilly Cake Recipe

From shortcakes to angel food, vanilla cake with berries and cream is a classic and beloved combination. This blueberry and almond Chantilly cake — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — showcases a light and airy Chantilly cream and mascarpone icing. Its base is a delicate vanilla butter cake soaked with sweet almond syrup, and it's filled with a combination of fresh blueberries and blueberry preserves. With four layers of cake and filling, this cake is gorgeous to cut into and works for any kind of celebration or special occasion.

Making a great Chantilly cake relies on using high-quality ingredients to enhance the simple flavors. Start with finding a good-quality Italian mascarpone cheese. Mascarpone has double the cream content of regular cream cheese and a more delicate, sweet flavor. Use super-fresh heavy whipping cream and a top-notch jam. Make the cake your own and enjoy the process of assembling and decorating it with fresh, eye-catching garnishes!