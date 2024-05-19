The Origin Story Of Chantilly Cake Begins In New Orleans

While Conrad didn't reveal exactly how she was inspired by her grandmother's recipe, we do know that common variations of Chantilly cake range from almond sponge cake with Chantilly cream filling to simple yellow cake with crème mousseline (a blend of pastry cream and butter). Of course, any authentic Chantilly cake features the requisite fresh berries — usually a stunning combination of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

Whatever it was she took from her grandmother's recipe, the Chantilly cake Conrad made for Whole Foods was an instant hit. So much so that Whole Foods, and its parent company Amazon Technologies, ultimately trademarked the name Berry Chantilly. The name, not the recipe. That's because U.S. law makes it extremely difficult to copyright a recipe. With nothing standing in her way, Conrad has since shared not only her recipe, but also the secret to her success: stabilized whipped cream.

Conrad left Whole Foods in 2009. She did a stint at Rouse Markets where she created yet another successful Chantilly cake incarnation. In 2017, she opened Bywater Bakery, where she continues to tweak the recipe with innovations like replacing cake flour with almond flour. Despite all the hoopla, Conrad remains matter-of-fact about the cake that caused a social media storm of approval, telling Today, "It's not like I made up the idea of whipped cream and berries. It's a classic combination ... I took inspiration from something that my grandmother used to make."