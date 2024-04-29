The Pro Tip For Stabilizing Whipped Cream

Few things taste better than a soft dollop of whipped cream on a warm slice of pie or on top of a bracing cold brew. But sometimes, you need that cream to stay fluffy for hours while you wait to serve it — and that's where stabilizers come in. As you'd expect from the name, a stabilizer is any addition that helps keep the cream from separating out and getting watery or deflating. Pastry chefs have a lot of tips and tricks to make longer-lasting whipped cream, such as adding egg white powder, but one of the easiest might already be waiting in your cabinet: instant pudding.

The two main ingredients in instant pudding are sugar and modified starch, along with flavorings. Modified means the starch (which could be one of many types, like corn starch or tapioca flour) has been precooked to get the molecules ready to absorb liquid without heat, and then dried again. Adding pudding mix to whipping cream allows the modified starch to soak up some of the water content and keep it in check after the cream has been whipped. This stable whipped cream is perfect for a cake or when you need to make your whip a day in advance of serving.