A Splash Of Booze Will Give Your Store-Bought Pudding Mix A Grown-Up Twist

When you think of pudding, especially the store-bought kind that comes from a mix, you probably recall what you would eat as a kid. This creamy, sweet dessert with a wide variety of flavors is nostalgic and delicious, but pudding may seem cloying and overly-simplistic to your adult palate. Luckily, we have a recommendation for elevating this simple snack to appeal to a more sophisticated crowd. All you need to do is add a little liquor.

Alcohol is the perfect ingredient for tempering the sugary nature of store-bought instant pudding mix. A strong spirit will bring balance by cutting through any overwhelming sweetness, and it will also introduce a much-needed complexity to the dessert. You don't even need to change any proportions or techniques in the making of the pudding in order to incorporate this extra ingredient. Simply follow the directions on the box and add a splash of your liquor of choice as the pudding begins to come together in the mixing bowl. Keep in mind that because this pudding is not being cooked none of the alcohol will burn off, meaning that the final dessert should be served to adults only.