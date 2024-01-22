A Splash Of Booze Will Give Your Store-Bought Pudding Mix A Grown-Up Twist
When you think of pudding, especially the store-bought kind that comes from a mix, you probably recall what you would eat as a kid. This creamy, sweet dessert with a wide variety of flavors is nostalgic and delicious, but pudding may seem cloying and overly-simplistic to your adult palate. Luckily, we have a recommendation for elevating this simple snack to appeal to a more sophisticated crowd. All you need to do is add a little liquor.
Alcohol is the perfect ingredient for tempering the sugary nature of store-bought instant pudding mix. A strong spirit will bring balance by cutting through any overwhelming sweetness, and it will also introduce a much-needed complexity to the dessert. You don't even need to change any proportions or techniques in the making of the pudding in order to incorporate this extra ingredient. Simply follow the directions on the box and add a splash of your liquor of choice as the pudding begins to come together in the mixing bowl. Keep in mind that because this pudding is not being cooked none of the alcohol will burn off, meaning that the final dessert should be served to adults only.
How to pair pudding mix with the right spirit
Which spirit you choose to add to your store-bought pudding mix will depend on your own individual preferences, as well as the flavor of pudding you are using. If you are unsure about where to start, begin with some simple and approachable combinations. Vanilla pudding mix can find an excellent partner in rum, as they both have warm flavors. Meanwhile, butterscotch pudding pairs well with the rich caramel notes present in many whiskeys.
Once you are comfortable with the concept, you can branch out to more adventurous and intense flavor combinations. Chocolate and tequila are two flavors known to complement one another, so don't be afraid to throw a shot of your favorite tequila or mezcal into some chocolate pudding mix. Alternatively, if you prefer a lighter dessert, the bright and tangy flavor of lemon pudding creates the perfect backdrop for a botanical and bracing spirit like gin. Play around with different combinations to find a blend that is uniquely yours, and be prepared to wow guests at your next cocktail party with this fun and unexpected dessert.