Strawberries And Cream Maritozzo Recipe

By Miriam Hahn
Brioche bun with strawberries and whipped cream Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you're strolling the streets of Italy and pop into a quaint bakery, you're sure to find one of Italy's beloved pastries that dates back to the medieval Rome, maritozzo. The classic version, a golden, slightly sweet brioche bun filled with whipped cream, was one of the few treats allowed during Lent and became a common breakfast, dessert, or snack. Newer variations have emerged, including this strawberries and cream maritozzo that offers a bright and fruity twist. The combination of the light, buttery bun, whipped cream, and juicy, fresh strawberries makes each bite melt in your mouth.

Advertisement

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Coming from an Italian background, I watched my grandmother make traditional maritozzo. Making it these days is a fun reminder of simple, classic desserts. The brioche buns are simple to make and can even be served alone as a side for lunch or dinner." Keep reading to learn how to make these delightful treats that are perfect for your next brunch or baby shower.

Gather the ingredients for strawberries and cream maritozzo

Strawberry maritozzo ingredients on marble counter Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, start by picking up the freshest strawberries you can find. Then, head to the refrigerated aisle and grab milk, butter, eggs, and whipped cream. If you would like to make these dairy free, you can use any type of nut milk, vegan butter, and coconut whipped cream. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you can easily make your own whipped cream. You'll need instant yeast to make this recipe quick, and the final ingredients are baking basics — granulated sugar, all-purpose flour, salt, and powdered sugar.

Advertisement

Step 1: Line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Sheet pan with parchment paper Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Step 2: Mix the wet ingredients

Hand adding yeast to bowl of butter Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

In a large bowl, whisk together the warm milk, melted butter, sugar, and yeast.

Step 3: Add the eggs

Hand mixing eggs with whisk Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add 2 eggs and whisk again.

Step 4: Add the flour and salt

Hand adding flour to bowl Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Mix in 2 ½ cups of flour and the salt.

Step 5: Knead the dough

Hands kneading dough Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Knead the dough on a floured surface for 8–10 minutes, until it is soft and slightly sticky.

Step 6: Make 8 dough balls

Hands holding a dough ball Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Divide into 8 equal dough balls and place the balls on a baking tray.

Step 7: Let the dough balls rise

Hands covering sheet pan of dough balls with towel Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cover with a towel and let sit in a warm spot for 45 minutes.

Step 8: Preheat the oven

Hand setting oven temperature to 400 F Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

15 minutes before the rolls are done sitting, preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 9: Brush on an egg wash

Hand brushing egg wash onto buns Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Whisk the remaining egg with 1 teaspoon water and brush over top of the buns.

Step 10: Bake the buns

Baked buns on sheet pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Bake the buns for 15–20 minutes, until golden brown, then let the buns cool for 20 minutes.

Step 11: Slice the strawberries

Hands slicing strawberries Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

In the meantime, slice the strawberries.

Step 12: Slice the buns

Hands slicing buns Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Slice each bun in half almost all the way through, leaving one end connected.

Step 13: Add the whipped cream

Hand smoothing whipped cream over bun Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Spread ½ cup whipped cream into each bun. Using a metal spatula or butter knife, smooth the whipped cream so it is flush with the bun opening.

Step 14: Add the strawberries

Hand adding strawberries to bun Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Place the sliced strawberries on top of the whipped cream vertically around the bun opening.

Step 15: Add powdered sugar, and serve

Strawberry maritozzo on wood tray Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Sprinkle with the powdered sugar, and serve.

Strawberries And Cream Maritozzo Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Maritozzo is a classic Italian dessert that features a light brioche bun and whipped cream. This version adds strawberries for a bright and fruity twist.

Prep Time
1
hour
Cook Time
15
minutes
servings
8
Servings
Strawberry maritozzo with coffee
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • ⅔ cup milk, warm
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons instant yeast
  • 3 eggs, room temperature, divided
  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting the work surface
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 4 cups whipped cream
  • 12 strawberries
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar

Directions

  1. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the warm milk, melted butter, sugar, and yeast.
  3. Add 2 eggs and whisk again.
  4. Mix in 2 ½ cups of flour and the salt.
  5. Knead the dough on a floured surface for 8–10 minutes, until it is soft and slightly sticky.
  6. Divide into 8 equal dough balls and place the balls on a baking tray.
  7. Cover with a towel and let sit in a warm spot for 45 minutes.
  8. 15 minutes before the rolls are done sitting, preheat the oven to 400 F.
  9. Whisk the remaining egg with 1 teaspoon water and brush over top of the buns.
  10. Bake the buns for 15–20 minutes, until golden brown, then let the buns cool for 20 minutes.
  11. In the meantime, slice the strawberries.
  12. Slice each bun in half almost all the way through, leaving one end connected.
  13. Spread ½ cup whipped cream into each bun. Using a metal spatula or butter knife, smooth the whipped cream so it is flush with the bun opening.
  14. Place the sliced strawberries on top of the whipped cream vertically around the bun opening.
  15. Sprinkle with the powdered sugar, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 346
Total Fat 15.2 g
Saturated Fat 8.7 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 100.1 mg
Total Carbohydrates 44.0 g
Dietary Fiber 2.1 g
Total Sugars 11.4 g
Sodium 328.1 mg
Protein 8.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What are some tips for making perfect strawberry maritozzo?

Strawberry maritozzo on plate Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

There are several tips to ensure a successful outcome when making the maritozzo. You'll be using warm milk to activate the instant yeast. If you have a food thermometer, the temperature should be in between 105 and 110 F. If the milk is over 120 F, it can kill the yeast and stop it from activating. If you don't have a food thermometer, dip a clean finger into the milk — if it's comfortable to keep your finger in, the temperature is good. Just think about what you would use for a baby's bath water.

Advertisement

For best results, you'll want to knead the dough for at least 8 minutes. This can be done easily in a stand mixer with a dough hook. This amount of time will allow the dough to develop gluten for that light and airy texture. Find a warm, draft-free spot for the dough rise. A good spot for this is in a turned-off oven. A sunny location under a window works well, too. After baking, give the buns at least 20 minutes to cool. If you stuff them with whipped cream too soon, it will melt and not hold up to the strawberry placement. You can even chill the buns in the fridge for a bit to speed up the process.

When assembling the maritozzo, use a piping bag or a small metal spatula for the whipped cream. You'll want to work fairly quickly to make sure the whipped cream doesn't overly soften. If you're making the maritozzo ahead of time, store them in the fridge until you're ready to serve.

Advertisement

What are some ways to change up the flavors in the maritozzo?

Hand holding maritozzo next to cup of coffee Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

There are some fun ways to change up the flavors in the maritozzo. To brighten up the dough, add a tablespoon of citrus zest to the batter. Orange, lemon, or lime all work nicely, or use a combination of all three. To warm up the dough with spices, try adding ½ teaspoon cinnamon and a pinch of cloves or cardamom. You can even go the chocolate route by replacing 2 tablespoons of the flour with cocoa or cacao powder.

Advertisement

Instead of strawberries, you can use raspberries, blueberries, or blackberries. Since these are smaller berries, you can use them in their whole form. In addition to or in place of the berries, adding some chocolate shavings to the whipped cream will add a rich taste and elegant appearance. Chopped pistachios or almonds also make a nice whipped cream topping. For a final touch, try drizzling on honey or warm caramel.

For a holiday gingerbread maritozzo, add cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to the dough and a tablespoon of molasses to the whipped cream. For fall, add pumpkin pie spice to the dough and whipped cream and use diced pecans as a topper.

Recommended

Advertisement