Strawberries And Cream Maritozzo Recipe

There are several tips to ensure a successful outcome when making the maritozzo. You'll be using warm milk to activate the instant yeast. If you have a food thermometer, the temperature should be in between 105 and 110 F. If the milk is over 120 F, it can kill the yeast and stop it from activating. If you don't have a food thermometer, dip a clean finger into the milk — if it's comfortable to keep your finger in, the temperature is good. Just think about what you would use for a baby's bath water.

Advertisement

For best results, you'll want to knead the dough for at least 8 minutes. This can be done easily in a stand mixer with a dough hook. This amount of time will allow the dough to develop gluten for that light and airy texture. Find a warm, draft-free spot for the dough rise. A good spot for this is in a turned-off oven. A sunny location under a window works well, too. After baking, give the buns at least 20 minutes to cool. If you stuff them with whipped cream too soon, it will melt and not hold up to the strawberry placement. You can even chill the buns in the fridge for a bit to speed up the process.

When assembling the maritozzo, use a piping bag or a small metal spatula for the whipped cream. You'll want to work fairly quickly to make sure the whipped cream doesn't overly soften. If you're making the maritozzo ahead of time, store them in the fridge until you're ready to serve.

Advertisement