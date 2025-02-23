Strawberries And Cream Maritozzo Recipe
If you're strolling the streets of Italy and pop into a quaint bakery, you're sure to find one of Italy's beloved pastries that dates back to the medieval Rome, maritozzo. The classic version, a golden, slightly sweet brioche bun filled with whipped cream, was one of the few treats allowed during Lent and became a common breakfast, dessert, or snack. Newer variations have emerged, including this strawberries and cream maritozzo that offers a bright and fruity twist. The combination of the light, buttery bun, whipped cream, and juicy, fresh strawberries makes each bite melt in your mouth.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Coming from an Italian background, I watched my grandmother make traditional maritozzo. Making it these days is a fun reminder of simple, classic desserts. The brioche buns are simple to make and can even be served alone as a side for lunch or dinner." Keep reading to learn how to make these delightful treats that are perfect for your next brunch or baby shower.
Gather the ingredients for strawberries and cream maritozzo
To make this recipe, start by picking up the freshest strawberries you can find. Then, head to the refrigerated aisle and grab milk, butter, eggs, and whipped cream. If you would like to make these dairy free, you can use any type of nut milk, vegan butter, and coconut whipped cream. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you can easily make your own whipped cream. You'll need instant yeast to make this recipe quick, and the final ingredients are baking basics — granulated sugar, all-purpose flour, salt, and powdered sugar.
Step 1: Line a sheet pan with parchment paper
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Mix the wet ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the warm milk, melted butter, sugar, and yeast.
Step 3: Add the eggs
Add 2 eggs and whisk again.
Step 4: Add the flour and salt
Mix in 2 ½ cups of flour and the salt.
Step 5: Knead the dough
Knead the dough on a floured surface for 8–10 minutes, until it is soft and slightly sticky.
Step 6: Make 8 dough balls
Divide into 8 equal dough balls and place the balls on a baking tray.
Step 7: Let the dough balls rise
Cover with a towel and let sit in a warm spot for 45 minutes.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
15 minutes before the rolls are done sitting, preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 9: Brush on an egg wash
Whisk the remaining egg with 1 teaspoon water and brush over top of the buns.
Step 10: Bake the buns
Bake the buns for 15–20 minutes, until golden brown, then let the buns cool for 20 minutes.
Step 11: Slice the strawberries
In the meantime, slice the strawberries.
Step 12: Slice the buns
Slice each bun in half almost all the way through, leaving one end connected.
Step 13: Add the whipped cream
Spread ½ cup whipped cream into each bun. Using a metal spatula or butter knife, smooth the whipped cream so it is flush with the bun opening.
Step 14: Add the strawberries
Place the sliced strawberries on top of the whipped cream vertically around the bun opening.
Step 15: Add powdered sugar, and serve
Sprinkle with the powdered sugar, and serve.
Strawberries And Cream Maritozzo Recipe
Maritozzo is a classic Italian dessert that features a light brioche bun and whipped cream. This version adds strawberries for a bright and fruity twist.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|346
|Total Fat
|15.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|100.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|11.4 g
|Sodium
|328.1 mg
|Protein
|8.8 g
What are some tips for making perfect strawberry maritozzo?
There are several tips to ensure a successful outcome when making the maritozzo. You'll be using warm milk to activate the instant yeast. If you have a food thermometer, the temperature should be in between 105 and 110 F. If the milk is over 120 F, it can kill the yeast and stop it from activating. If you don't have a food thermometer, dip a clean finger into the milk — if it's comfortable to keep your finger in, the temperature is good. Just think about what you would use for a baby's bath water.
For best results, you'll want to knead the dough for at least 8 minutes. This can be done easily in a stand mixer with a dough hook. This amount of time will allow the dough to develop gluten for that light and airy texture. Find a warm, draft-free spot for the dough rise. A good spot for this is in a turned-off oven. A sunny location under a window works well, too. After baking, give the buns at least 20 minutes to cool. If you stuff them with whipped cream too soon, it will melt and not hold up to the strawberry placement. You can even chill the buns in the fridge for a bit to speed up the process.
When assembling the maritozzo, use a piping bag or a small metal spatula for the whipped cream. You'll want to work fairly quickly to make sure the whipped cream doesn't overly soften. If you're making the maritozzo ahead of time, store them in the fridge until you're ready to serve.
What are some ways to change up the flavors in the maritozzo?
There are some fun ways to change up the flavors in the maritozzo. To brighten up the dough, add a tablespoon of citrus zest to the batter. Orange, lemon, or lime all work nicely, or use a combination of all three. To warm up the dough with spices, try adding ½ teaspoon cinnamon and a pinch of cloves or cardamom. You can even go the chocolate route by replacing 2 tablespoons of the flour with cocoa or cacao powder.
Instead of strawberries, you can use raspberries, blueberries, or blackberries. Since these are smaller berries, you can use them in their whole form. In addition to or in place of the berries, adding some chocolate shavings to the whipped cream will add a rich taste and elegant appearance. Chopped pistachios or almonds also make a nice whipped cream topping. For a final touch, try drizzling on honey or warm caramel.
For a holiday gingerbread maritozzo, add cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg to the dough and a tablespoon of molasses to the whipped cream. For fall, add pumpkin pie spice to the dough and whipped cream and use diced pecans as a topper.