The British certainly know their way around desserts, with a vast history of puddings that are comforting, rich, and oh so sweet. Unless you've grown up around the wealth of unusually named traditional British desserts you'll be forgiven for confusing the wide variety of cool, creamy pudding options available to you. From fruit fools to Eton messes, there are a lot to choose from, and the elegant and understated posset is definitely one to add to your repertoire.

This raspberry rose posset recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is quick and easy to assemble, light, creamy, and utterly mouthwatering. Perfect as a light dessert option, and ideal enjoyed in the summer months when raspberries are in season, this recipe is definitely one to keep in mind. Whether you are wanting something quick and sweet to enjoy at a picnic, or to serve for pudding at a dinner party, the posset is versatile and simple yet sophisticated. The sugar and cream base is heated up and then raspberry puree and rose water are whisked into the mixture. The posset is then left to set, creating a silky smooth, cool and creamy dessert that is sweet yet tart with raspberries and softened with floral rose flavors, for a beautiful and elegant dessert option everyone will enjoy.