What's The Difference Between Posset And Pudding?

You may best know pudding from the chocolate snack packs of your childhood, but this dessert extends far beyond those store-bought pudding brands. While it has mainly become a treat for kids in the U.S., pudding's reach is much more expansive if you venture across the pond. In England, this snack's roots date all the way back to the Middle Ages — and even then, it looked quite a bit different than it does today.

To make matters even more complicated, England also birthed another delicious dessert that's even less known in the States: posset. It's easy to see why people compare the two at first glance; they both hail from Britain, they're both cold desserts you can eat with a spoon, and they both have a soft texture that resembles custard. If you dig a little deeper, though, there are a few key differences between pudding and posset. The distinctions mostly boil down to the ingredients involved in each, the method for making them, and how both of these factors affect the final taste and texture. So, if you're curious to learn about the world of creamy British delicacies, this is your chance.