12 Store-Bought Pudding Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Pudding is one of those confections that gets lost in the shuffle of American desserts. When it comes to spoonable sweets, ice cream often takes the cake. If creamy is the sensation you're after, a slice of cheesecake is never far from reach. Needless to say, classics like cookies, brownies, and pies steal the spotlight time and time again at restaurants and in households alike.

However, I'm a strong proponent of pudding and think it's high time to give it a proper spot on the dessert menu — beyond its stereotypical placement within the walls of school and hospital cafeterias. Of course, I'm talking about sweet rather than savory puddings — including the likes of chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch, rice pudding, tapioca, and even the beloved banana pudding. These iterations are easy to love because making homemade pudding is so easy. For days when turning on the stove and mixing ingredients sounds like a hefty chore, though, store-bought puddings will always be there for you.

Box mixes and pre-packaged pudding cups offer convenience. But they are not all created equal when it comes to taste, and in the following list of store-bought brands, I'll explore which products deserve a coveted spot in your fridge. I assessed each product's creaminess and sweetness level and kept an eye out for brands that offered a dose of comfort and nostalgia like it was born out of grandma's recipe book.