Vanilla Chai Spice Pudding With Maple Pecans Recipe
Did you grow up eating instant vanilla pudding and loving every bite? Creamy, sweet, and thick enough to stay suspended on a spoon when you lifted it upside down, it seemed like instant pudding just couldn't be beat.
This beats it. Homemade pudding is a revelation. Silkily creamy, with a hint of salt, the subtle essence of real vanilla bean, and a kick of chai spice, this recipe brings a sophisticated charm to a nostalgic dessert. Topped with crunchy maple-candied pecans and a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream, this dessert ticks all the sweet boxes.
"It's hard to stop at just one cup of this pudding," says recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. "I love pudding, but usually it's the kind of dessert I'll take a bite or two of, and then set it aside. This vanilla chai spice pudding is something else entirely. The contrast in texture of the airy whipped cream, crisp pecans, and custardy pudding, along with the flavor combination of rich chai spice, a hint of maple, vanilla, and salt, just makes this a next-level dessert."
Gather the ingredients for vanilla chai spice pudding with maple pecans
The beauty of pudding doesn't just lie in how quick it is to whip up, but also in the short ingredient list. Milk and cream make up the base of the dessert (half-and-half can be substituted in their place), with granulated sugar as a sweetener, and egg yolks and cornstarch used to thicken the custard. Vanilla, chai spice, and salt flavor the mixture, and butter lends additional richness. "If experimenting with flavor," Rosenhouse says, "light brown sugar can be used in the place of granulated for even deeper flavor, and consider adding a splash of bourbon or rum for a more adult version."
The candied pecans, made with only pecans, maple syrup, and a hint of flaky sea salt, are easy to pull together and a garnish you don't want to skip out on. "Once you've made these pecans once, you'll be using this technique for candied nuts on charcuterie boards, desserts, salads, and more," Rosenhouse says. Heavy cream and a little confectioners' sugar make up the whipped cream, but you can also skip the whipped cream entirely, or sub in store-bought whipped cream in a pinch.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
Step 2: Heat the pecans and maple syrup
Place pecans in a medium saucepan. Add maple syrup and cook, stirring often, over low heat.
Step 3: Cook until the syrup is crystallized
Cook for 5 to 6 minutes until the syrup begins to crystallize and coat the pecans.
Step 4: Add the sea salt
Sprinkle with optional flaky sea salt, if using.
Step 5: Transfer the pecans to baking sheet
Spread pecans onto the prepared baking sheet and set aside until ready to use.
Step 6: Prepare the pudding
In a medium pot whisk to combine milk, ½ cup heavy cream, ¼ cup granulated sugar, vanilla, 2 teaspoons chai spice, and salt.
Step 7: Bring liquid to a simmer
Bring to a very light simmer over medium heat, whisking occasionally.
Step 8: Combine the yolks, sugar, and cornstarch
In a small bowl combine egg yolks, remaining ¼ cup sugar, and cornstarch.
Step 9: Whisk until smooth
Whisk until smooth.
Step 10: Temper the eggs
Slowly whisk hot milk mixture into egg yolks until at least half the liquid has been added.
Step 11: Return the yolk mixture to the pot
Pour egg yolk mixture into the pot with any remaining milk mixture, and whisk over low heat until thickened, and the pudding just begins to bubble. Remove from heat.
Step 12: Add the butter
Add butter and whisk to combine.
Step 13: Portion into glasses
Pour evenly into heatproof glasses or ramekins.
Step 14: Cover the pudding if chilling
If not serving warm, place plastic wrap directly on the surface of the pudding and refrigerate at least four hours, or overnight.
Step 15: Prepare the whipped cream
Before serving, whip remaining ½ cup heavy cream with confectioners' sugar to medium peaks.
Step 16: Garnish the pudding
Garnish each pudding with a sprinkle of remaining chai spice, pecans, and a dollop of whipped cream.
Step 17: Serve warm or chilled
Serve warm or chilled.
Can I make my own chai spice?
Not everyone has chai spice just hanging around in their spice cabinet, although there are plenty of great versions available (so it's something to consider stocking). Rosenhouse says that isn't a problem. "You can easily make your own chai spice by combining a few pantry staples," she says, "Whisk to combine some ground cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom, and add a hint of nutmeg, allspice, cloves, or even black pepper if you have them on hand. None of these spices are dealbreakers, however. If you don't have one, you can skip it, or add something you love in its place."
If you want to make this dessert but don't have any of those spices on hand, grab pumpkin pie or apple pie spice instead. Those warming mixes will have similar blends of sweet spice and will impart a delicious fall flavor to your pudding.
How do I store vanilla chai pudding?
Pudding is a great make-ahead dessert. Delicious when warm, but also delightfully creamy when served chilled, it's a sophisticated dessert that can be made days ahead and garnished fresh before serving. If planning to serve warm, the quick preparation will keep things easy. Just cook at least 30 minutes before serving, portion into glasses, and cover to keep warm at room temperature.
If you'd like to serve the pudding chilled, it can be made up to three days in advance. Cover and refrigerate, then garnish with pecans and whipped cream just before serving. Although leftovers are unlikely, store the leftover pudding (separately from the toppings if possible), wrapped in the refrigerator for up to four days from when it was made.
The whipped cream is best whipped fresh, or up to two hours ahead and refrigerated before serving. The pecans can be prepared up to two weeks ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator, or in the freezer for up to three months.
How can I switch up vanilla chai pudding?
There's a flavor of pudding for just about any occasion. Rosenhouse says that customizing this recipe is a breeze. "Once you find a particular pudding formula you like, with the right thickness, sweetness, and richness, you can then customize the flavorings to suit your tastes." While vanilla is a classic, you can add chocolate for a rich chocolate chai spice pudding. At the end of cooking the pudding (after the butter is added), you can stir in chocolate chips to reach the depth of chocolate flavor and color you're looking for — the chips will melt in the heat of the pudding. If shying away from the chai spice, feel free to substitute any spice you love, including pumpkin pie spice, cardamom, and more. Lemon or orange zest can be added for a citrusy kick, a splash of alcohol will add a boozy touch, and espresso, butterscotch, and caramel are all delicious flavor ideas.
Whatever flavor you choose for the pudding, don't skip out on the garnishes. "There's nothing more delicious than pairing a creamy pudding with something crunchy and something airy," Rosenhouse says. "If you're going nut-free, opt for chocolate-covered pretzels, streusel, candied pumpkin seeds, or anything crunchy to contrast the texture of the pudding. Whipped cream is a must — it may feel like gilding the lily to top a rich pudding with whipped cream, but trust me, it's worth it."
- 1 cup pecan halves
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream, divided
- ½ cup granulated sugar, divided
- 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste (or vanilla extract)
- 2 ¼ teaspoons chai spice, divided
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 large egg yolks
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar
- Flaky sea salt
|Calories per Serving
|706
|Total Fat
|49.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|224.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|47.9 g
|Sodium
|420.7 mg
|Protein
|10.3 g