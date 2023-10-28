Vanilla Chai Spice Pudding With Maple Pecans Recipe

Did you grow up eating instant vanilla pudding and loving every bite? Creamy, sweet, and thick enough to stay suspended on a spoon when you lifted it upside down, it seemed like instant pudding just couldn't be beat.

This beats it. Homemade pudding is a revelation. Silkily creamy, with a hint of salt, the subtle essence of real vanilla bean, and a kick of chai spice, this recipe brings a sophisticated charm to a nostalgic dessert. Topped with crunchy maple-candied pecans and a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream, this dessert ticks all the sweet boxes.

"It's hard to stop at just one cup of this pudding," says recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. "I love pudding, but usually it's the kind of dessert I'll take a bite or two of, and then set it aside. This vanilla chai spice pudding is something else entirely. The contrast in texture of the airy whipped cream, crisp pecans, and custardy pudding, along with the flavor combination of rich chai spice, a hint of maple, vanilla, and salt, just makes this a next-level dessert."