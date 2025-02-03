Lemon And Lavender Panna Cotta Recipe
Panna cotta is a delicious Italian dessert known as a dolce al cucchiaio, or a dessert eaten with a spoon. Many credit panna cotta's origin to the Piedmont region of Northern Italy, and the name of the dish translates to cooked cream, though refrigeration is ultimately more at play when it comes to achieving that desirable texture. Panna cotta is made by heating heavy cream, milk, sugar, and flavorings with a thickening agent, usually gelatin. Then it's poured into molds, cooled, and left in the refrigerator to set completely before being served cold. Panna cotta is a visually impressive dessert once inverted and unmolded onto serving dishes. It's often topped with fresh fruit, fruit in syrup, drizzled sauce, or chocolate.
Panna cotta can be made in a classic vanilla-flavored version or it can be flavored with special ingredients. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for lavender panna cotta with a hint of lemon from the grated lemon zest topping. The recipe is based on the classic vanilla version, but dried lavender flowers are infused into the milk at the beginning of the recipe. Don't worry if the lavender milk seems strong — it will be mixed with cream and sugar later. Bottalico uses agar agar instead of gelatin to thicken the dessert so it's vegetarian friendly. Vegans can enjoy this recipe by substituting soy milk and plant-based cream. Enjoy this delightfully fragrant dessert as soon as it's set or refrigerate it for two days until ready to serve.
Gather your lavender panna cotta ingredients
For this recipe you will need dried food-grade lavender flowers. You may substitute fresh lavender flowers if you have them. You will also need whole milk, vanilla extract, heavy whipping cream, powdered agar agar, and sugar to make this dessert. Finally, have a lemon on hand, preferably an untreated organic one, because the grated zest will be used as garnish.
Step 1: Wash the lavender
Wash the lavender flowers to remove any dried powdery debris, then pat them dry.
Step 2: Prepare the milk mixture
Pour the milk in a small saucepan and add the lavender flowers and vanilla extract.
Step 3: Infuse the milk
Heat the mixture until it just comes to a boil and then remove the pan from the heat. Let it rest for 1 hour to infuse the milk with lavender flavor.
Step 4: Filter the milk
Filter the milk to remove the lavender flowers and set the milk aside.
Step 5: Heat the cream mixture
In a medium saucepan, heat the cream, sugar, and agar agar to a low simmer. (Agar agar brands may vary, so check the package directions for the correct amount of agar agar to use for 3 cups of liquid, and use ⅓ that amount.)
Step 6: Simmer the cream
Let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes while whisking continuously. Don't let it come to a boil.
Step 7: Add the milk
Add the lavender milk and bring the mixture back to a low simmer while continuing to whisk. Once it simmers, remove the pan from the heat.
Step 8: Prepare the serving containers
Wet 4 individual serving containers such as molds, ramekins, or custard cups with ice water.
Step 9: Set the panna cotta
Pour the panna cotta liquid into the containers and set them aside to cool to room temperature, about 50 minutes to 1 hour, and then cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours to firm up.
Step 10: Unmold the panna cotta
Carefully unmold the panna cotta and place them inverted on a dish.
Step 11: Garnish the panna cotta
Garnish the panna cotta with grated lemon zest and optional dried lavender flowers, if desired.
Step 12: Serve the lemon and lavender panna cotta
Serve cold.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|547
|Total Fat
|45.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|28.6 g
|Trans Fat
|1.5 g
|Cholesterol
|140.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|31.7 g
|Sodium
|59.6 mg
|Protein
|5.4 g
What's the difference between agar agar and gelatin?
Agar agar and gelatin are two binding agents for recipes that help provide dishes with the right firmness and texture. Gelatin is typically made from collagen extracted from cartilage, bones, and skin of animals. Because it's animal-based, gelatin is not suitable for vegetarian and vegan recipes.
Agar agar is a popular thickener in Asia, where it's used to bind foods like jellies, soups, and candy. It has become more popular in the United States over the years, especially among vegetarians and vegans, since it is made from seaweed and entirely plant-based. Agar agar is available in stick, flake, and powder forms.
Powdered agar agar is the strongest form, and it doesn't take that much to firmly set a recipe. It's important to note the directions printed on the package for the best results, because potency can vary. Bottalico made a few panna cotta tests while developing this recipe. Using the full amount of agar agar the package called for produced panna cotta that was too dense and rubbery. She found that using ⅓ of the recommended amount resulted in the right texture — the panna cotta held together but was jiggly and it was moist, soft, and creamy enough to melt in the mouth.
How can I easily unmold panna cotta?
If the thought of unmolding panna cotta from the containers in which it set makes you nervous, you're not alone. It may seem like the dessert could easily get stuck in the mold or break. Fortunately, there are a few techniques that will help you easily release panna cotta from the mold unscathed so you can serve it in style.
First, wet the containers with ice water before you pour in the hot panna cotta. After it sets, use the water trick to release panna cotta from the mold — dip the container in hot water for a few seconds to slightly melt the dessert. Make sure the water level isn't high enough to spill inside and wet the panna cotta. Try to unmold it by turning it upside down, and if it doesn't come out, dip the container in hot water again.
If it's still not moving, carefully insert the tip of a spatula between the panna cotta and the edge of the container. Gently press the spatula down and around the edge to help release the panna cotta, and then invert the glass onto a serving dish. Be careful not to break or slice the edge of the panna cotta with the spatula. These tips work for ceramic, metal, and tempered glass containers such as ramekins, custard cups, and even prep bowls. If you're using silicone molds, on the other hand, simple squeeze the molds from the bottom to release the dessert.