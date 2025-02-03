Lemon and Lavender Panna Cotta Recipe

Panna cotta is a delicious Italian dessert known as a dolce al cucchiaio, or a dessert eaten with a spoon. Many credit panna cotta's origin to the Piedmont region of Northern Italy, and the name of the dish translates to cooked cream, though refrigeration is ultimately more at play when it comes to achieving that desirable texture. Panna cotta is made by heating heavy cream, milk, sugar, and flavorings with a thickening agent, usually gelatin. Then it's poured into molds, cooled, and left in the refrigerator to set completely before being served cold. Panna cotta is a visually impressive dessert once inverted and unmolded onto serving dishes. It's often topped with fresh fruit, fruit in syrup, drizzled sauce, or chocolate.

Panna cotta can be made in a classic vanilla-flavored version or it can be flavored with special ingredients. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for lavender panna cotta with a hint of lemon from the grated lemon zest topping. The recipe is based on the classic vanilla version, but dried lavender flowers are infused into the milk at the beginning of the recipe. Don't worry if the lavender milk seems strong — it will be mixed with cream and sugar later. Bottalico uses agar agar instead of gelatin to thicken the dessert so it's vegetarian friendly. Vegans can enjoy this recipe by substituting soy milk and plant-based cream. Enjoy this delightfully fragrant dessert as soon as it's set or refrigerate it for two days until ready to serve.

