15 Creative Ways To Use Lavender In Your Cooking

Lavender's charming purple flowers and alluring scent make it a favorite for beauty and body care, but did you know it's an edible flower that you can use in your cooking, too? Lavender provides a floral, woody, earthy profile to foods and beverages, which ranges based on which part of the plant you use (the flowers tend to be floral whereas the leaves and stems are herby). It has some notes of mint and rosemary, too, since it's part of the lamiaceae family. When cooking with this lovely plant, lavender simple syrup is a good jumping-off point since you can make one batch with dried or fresh flowers and then drizzle it into various beverages and food.

It's worth noting that you must use culinary lavender, not just something that you found on the side of the road, as this variety has a more palatable taste compared to bitter and soapy non-culinary ones. English lavender, Hidcote, and Munstead are popular culinary varieties; for safe measure, buy them at your local farmers' market or grocery store. Looking to give it a try? Read on for some of the most creative ways to use lavender in your cooking.