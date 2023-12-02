Why You Should Look Beyond Oranges For Your Next Marmalade

Unlike jams and jellies that are made from any type of fruit, marmalade is always made from citrus. If we played a game of word association, and I offered up "marmalade," chances are you'd respond with "orange." But while the best-known version of marmalade is, indeed, the traditional one made from bitter Seville oranges, this fruit preserve is also delicious when made from lemons, limes, or grapefruit. Any citrus fruit, in fact — used on its own or in colorful combinations — can be used to make a marmalade that offers fresh flavor possibilities beyond the standard orange. For example, a marmalade made with fresh limes, lemon juice, and sugar, goes well with spicy foods. And a three-citrus compote of lemon, orange, and grapefruit makes a tart and tangy glaze for roasted chicken.

Marmalade's citrusy tartness is a key part of its flavor profile, balanced by the sweetness from the sugar. What really sets marmalade apart from its fruit preserve cousins, however, is that it's made with citrus pulp, rind, and pith. The citrus oils in the strips of rind add the characteristic bitter notes to the flavor — which can be accentuated by slicing the peel in thicker pieces — and the white pith is naturally rich in pectin, which thickens the marmalade and gives it a pleasing consistency.

For added layers of flavor, you can also enhance a marmalade recipe by adding freshly grated ginger, lavender, or rose water, or spices such as cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, or turmeric.