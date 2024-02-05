15 Absolute Best Add-Ins For Homemade Whipped Cream

Making whipped cream from scratch is a beneficial cooking skill to have in your arsenal. It requires minimal ingredients and not much effort. Once you've mastered making your own batch at home, you'll find that you're able to make it for many occasions — even if it's just to make your weekday coffee feel like a celebration. We enjoy making it at home for anything from a topping on a hot milk steamer to cheekily using it as a dip for fruit. While whipped cream is often relegated to a warm cup of hot chocolate, there are so many other ways that you can utilize it to elevate your favorite dishes. Although plain whipped cream is a delight on its own, you may want to consider sprucing it up with some flavorful add-ins.

These options will allow you to take your recipe in any direction, whether you want something sweet or savory. They can also alter the taste, texture, and consistency of your whipped topping, which is important to remember when deciding what recipes to use it with. For example, while finely chopped herbs might provide a slight change in texture, sour cream gives your whipped cream a moderate tang. The fun part then comes with how you can use the whipped creams in your desserts, meals, drinks, and cocktails.