Stop Throwing Away Cherry Pits And Use Them To Flavor Whipped Cream

Cherries are among the most cherished fruit harvests, offering bite-sized bursts of sweet and tangy richness as vibrant as their crimson flesh. Like peaches, plums, and apricots, cherries are classified as stone fruit and characterized by that pesky pit that always seems to hold onto those last sweet bits of flavor. Instead of declaring defeat and chucking the fleshy cherry pits into the trash, you can repurpose them as a flavoring agent for whipped cream. Using cherry pits to flavor whipped cream is a simple, passive process that doesn't require any heat yet reaps the tasty benefits of the small remnants of flesh as well as the nutty essence of the pit's seed.

Since cherries are acidic, heating them in cream runs the risk of curdling, so you'll use a cold infusion process to flavor the cream. Similar to the method for making cold brew coffee, cold infusion flavoring is an overnight process executed by adding cherry pits to a container of heavy cream and letting it sit in the fridge. The overnight infusion will give the cream a slightly pink hue and wonderful tasting notes of fresh cherry. The seed at the center of the pit, known as the noyaux, also imparts a nuttiness that you can enhance by including a drop of almond extract when you add the sugar, right before whipping the mixture into an airy, fluffy garnish.