Add A Splash Of Whiskey For A Next-Level Boozy Whipped Cream

Whipped cream, the crowning glory atop many desserts and beverages like hot cocoa, is about to get an exhilarating makeover. For those seeking to elevate this classic garnish, introduce a splash of whiskey for a next-level boozy treat. As you whip up your cream, adding a touch of your favorite whiskey infuses the fluffy peaks with a complex, warm depth of flavor.

We recommend trying this first with a Japanese whisky, renowned for its smoothness, subtle smoke, caramel notes, and nuanced flavors that perfectly complement the sweet cream. Brands like Suntory and Nikka are easy to find in the U.S., given Japanese whiskies' surging popularity around the globe. Whichever brand of whiskey you choose, make sure your whipped cream is in a firm or stiff peaks stage before you add it in.

Then, gradually mix in your whiskey a little at a time so you can adjust the taste accordingly. The fat in the cream mixes well with this alcohol, so your cream shouldn't curdle or separate but remain smooth. This boozy whipped cream is perfect atop desserts like classic pies or rich, dark chocolate cake, and it can transform a simple mug of hot chocolate into a gourmet experience.