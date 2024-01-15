Malted Milk Powder Is The Secret To Elevating Whipped Cream

Desserts are a joyous and celebratory dish, but a dollop of whipped cream on top is the finishing touch that makes them extra special. Every sweet treat, from pie to ice cream to hot chocolate benefits from the elegantly fluffy, dairy-rich topping. Whipped cream is a simple and near-perfect recipe, consisting of heavy cream and sugar. However, malted milk powder is the extra ingredient that will bring whipped cream to the most delicious heights.

Originally engineered as a nutrient-rich baby formula, malted milk powder is a blend of barley flour, wheat flour, and evaporated milk that's used as an additive to drinks and desserts, from sodas to milkshakes, not to mention the iconic chocolate Ovaltine. Perhaps the most enduring malted milk dessert are Whoppers, the chocolate malt balls you've likely seen at your movie theater's concession stand.

When added to another dairy-rich product like milk or cream, malted milk powder brings a toasted, nutty complement while also enhancing dairy richness. Furthermore, the starchy flours bring a textural heft that makes creamy desserts even creamier. Malted milk whipped cream thus bestows a deeper milkiness, creamier consistency, and complementary toasted notes for the ultimate dessert topper.