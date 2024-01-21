Toasted Marshmallow Coffee Milkshake Recipe
There's nothing quite as evocative as the flavor of toasted marshmallows, which conjures nostalgic feelings of times around the campfire. Often enjoyed on their own or in s'mores, toasted marshmallows also make an excellent addition to hot chocolate, and they make a wonderful flavor pairing for coffee too. These melty pillowy treats can be used in your coffee as a delicious alternative to the more standard addition of cream and sugar. The particular taste of roasted marshmallows adds a delightfully charred caramelized depth of flavor that perfectly complements the richness of coffee.
This toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes everything good about the marshmallow and coffee pairing to make everyone's favorite classic drink; the milkshake. Vanilla ice cream and milk are blended with cooled coffee and freshly toasted marshmallows to create this delicious nostalgia bomb in a glass. Top with lashings of whipped cream and more toasted marshmallows for the ultimate milkshake. If you are a coffee lover, this will take your appreciation of the drink to a new level; read on to find out how simple it is to make this milkshake at home.
Gather the ingredients for this toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake recipe
To begin this toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, whole milk, coffee, milk powder, which is one of the best ingredients to add to milkshakes, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract. You may also want to use whipped cream and more marshmallows to garnish the milkshake.
Step 1: Preheat the broiler
Preheat the broiler.
Step 2: Prepare the marshmallows
Place the marshmallows into a baking dish lined with parchment paper.
Step 3: Broil the marshmallows
Broil the marshmallows for 2 to 3 minutes until they are softened and browned, then remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
Step 4: Add ice cream and milk to the blender
In a food processor or blender, combine the vanilla ice cream, the milk, the cooled coffee shot, the milk powder, the cocoa powder, and the vanilla extract.
Step 5: Add the toasted marshmallows
Add the toasted, cooled marshmallows to the blender.
Step 6: Blend the milkshake
Blend the mixture for 30 seconds or until smooth.
Step 7: Pour the milkshake
Pour into a glass.
Step 8: Serve the milkshake
Top with the whipped cream and more marshmallows if desired, to serve.
How can this toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake recipe be adapted?
Whether you have run out of a specific ingredient, you have a dietary requirement, or you simply enjoy a bit of variety, there are plenty of ways you can adapt this toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake recipe. While it may seem like a tall ask, as long as you have well-stocked shops near you, it is perfectly possible to make this milkshake dairy-free. You'll need your preferred dairy-free milk option, we recommend oat or coconut milk for this recipe, and also a dairy-free vanilla ice cream. The milk powder can simply be omitted, as can the optional topping of whipped cream, although vegan versions of instant whipped topping do exist.
Chocolate is a great addition to this recipe. Simply drizzle some chocolate sauce around the inside of the glass, top your milkshake with a few extra squirts of chocolate sauce, or add some to the blender before mixing your drink. You could also opt to use chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla. Chocolate is a wonderful pairing for both coffee and marshmallows, making the flavors in this milkshake even more delicious. To step up your milkshake game even further, you could make this a s'mores coffee milkshake with the addition of some graham crackers: Add a few to the blender and use a few more to garnish the milkshake, along with a hearty drizzle of chocolate sauce.
How can this toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake recipe be stored?
Milkshakes are definitely best when they are freshly mixed, the ice cream adds a chill to the drink and helps to keep everything deliciously thick, just as a milkshake should be. However, in the unlikely event that you have some leftovers, there are a few methods you can use to store milkshakes. The consistency may change a little depending on which option you choose.
One method is to simply cover the milkshake leftovers and store them in the fridge overnight. Just give everything a good stir before consuming; it will still taste delicious. However, storing the milkshake this way will mean that the mixture is thinner, as the ice cream that helps to keep the drink thick will not stay frozen in its solid form in the fridge. Of course, you can always add an extra scoop or two of ice cream when you re-blend the milkshake. The other option you have is to freeze any leftovers, which will solidify the mixture. This can then be removed from the freezer when you are ready for it, meaning it can be stored for a longer time. Let the milkshake leftovers stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before adding them to a blender along with a splash of milk. Blend to achieve that perfect, thick consistency, and enjoy!
- 8 marshmallows
- 1 ¼ cups vanilla ice cream
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 2 tablespoons strong coffee, cooled
- 1 teaspoon milk powder
- ½ teaspoon cocoa powder
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup whipped cream, to serve
- 2 to 3 more marshmallows, to serve
- Preheat the broiler.
- Place the marshmallows into a baking dish lined with parchment paper.
- Broil the marshmallows for 2 to 3 minutes until they are softened and browned, then remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
- In a food processor or blender, combine the vanilla ice cream, the milk, the cooled coffee shot, the milk powder, the cocoa powder, and the vanilla extract.
- Add the toasted, cooled marshmallows to the blender.
- Blend the mixture for 30 seconds or until smooth.
- Pour into a glass.
- Top with the whipped cream and more marshmallows if desired, to serve.
|Calories per Serving
|583
|Total Fat
|21.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|81.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|90.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|72.5 g
|Sodium
|215.2 mg
|Protein
|9.6 g