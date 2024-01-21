Toasted Marshmallow Coffee Milkshake Recipe

Milkshakes are definitely best when they are freshly mixed, the ice cream adds a chill to the drink and helps to keep everything deliciously thick, just as a milkshake should be. However, in the unlikely event that you have some leftovers, there are a few methods you can use to store milkshakes. The consistency may change a little depending on which option you choose.

One method is to simply cover the milkshake leftovers and store them in the fridge overnight. Just give everything a good stir before consuming; it will still taste delicious. However, storing the milkshake this way will mean that the mixture is thinner, as the ice cream that helps to keep the drink thick will not stay frozen in its solid form in the fridge. Of course, you can always add an extra scoop or two of ice cream when you re-blend the milkshake. The other option you have is to freeze any leftovers, which will solidify the mixture. This can then be removed from the freezer when you are ready for it, meaning it can be stored for a longer time. Let the milkshake leftovers stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before adding them to a blender along with a splash of milk. Blend to achieve that perfect, thick consistency, and enjoy!