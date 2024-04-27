Iced Lemon Poppy Seed Shortbread Cookies Recipe

While it is perfectly possible to go to the store and buy a box of break-and-bake cookies, if you've got a spare hour or two on your hands, there is nothing better than homemade. Not only do you get to enjoy freshly baked cookies, but the smell as they crisp up in the oven will permeate through your house, making it wonderfully welcoming. Whatever your personal cookie preferences, you can't go wrong with these iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Buttery soft, melt-in-your mouth shortbread is always a treat, whatever the occasion. These particular shortbread cookies are enhanced with the addition of the ever-popular lemon and poppy seed combo, giving them a deliciously sweet, citrusy tang and a pleasing nutty taste and speckled appearance. Baked until just crisp, the cookies are drizzled with a zingy lemon icing to double down on the bright flavor, resulting in a delightfully delicate and crumbly cookie that packs a real citrus punch. Perfect for a simple afternoon snack paired with an earl grey tea, these iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies will always go down a treat.