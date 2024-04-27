Iced Lemon Poppy Seed Shortbread Cookies Recipe
While it is perfectly possible to go to the store and buy a box of break-and-bake cookies, if you've got a spare hour or two on your hands, there is nothing better than homemade. Not only do you get to enjoy freshly baked cookies, but the smell as they crisp up in the oven will permeate through your house, making it wonderfully welcoming. Whatever your personal cookie preferences, you can't go wrong with these iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.
Buttery soft, melt-in-your mouth shortbread is always a treat, whatever the occasion. These particular shortbread cookies are enhanced with the addition of the ever-popular lemon and poppy seed combo, giving them a deliciously sweet, citrusy tang and a pleasing nutty taste and speckled appearance. Baked until just crisp, the cookies are drizzled with a zingy lemon icing to double down on the bright flavor, resulting in a delightfully delicate and crumbly cookie that packs a real citrus punch. Perfect for a simple afternoon snack paired with an earl grey tea, these iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies will always go down a treat.
Gather the ingredients for iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies
The ingredients list for these iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies couldn't be simpler. The ingredients for the cookies include caster sugar, all-purpose flour, cornstarch, and salted butter, as well as lemon zest and poppy seeds for the flavor. To make the icing, you'll only need lemon juice and confectioners' sugar.
Step 1: Combine the sugar and lemon zest
Add caster sugar and lemon zest to a large bowl.
Step 2: Massage them together
Using your fingers, massage the lemon zest into the sugar for 30 seconds, until fragrant.
Step 3: Add the flour, cornstarch, and butter
Add flour, cornstarch, and cold butter to the bowl.
Step 4: Form a dough with your hands
Using your hands, rub the butter into the dry ingredients until a crumbly dough forms.
Step 5: Mix in the poppy seeds and chill the dough
Add poppy seeds and mix until a smooth dough ball forms. Wrap the dough in plastic and place into the fridge for an hour to chill.
Step 6: Preheat the oven
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 7: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 8: Roll out the dough
Using a rolling pin or your fingers, roll or press out the dough on a clean, floured surface.
Step 9: Cut out the cookies
Use a 2 ⅔-inch round cookie cutter to cut out 14-16 shortbread cookies.
Step 10: Chill the cookies on the baking sheet
Transfer cookies to the prepared baking sheet and place into the fridge to chill for 15 minutes.
Step 11: Bake the cookies
Bake cookies for 12-14 minutes, until just beginning to turn golden at the edges.
Step 12: Cool the cookies
Remove cookies from the oven and allow to cool completely.
Step 13: Mix the icing
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the confectioners' sugar and lemon juice into a smooth icing.
Step 14: Ice the cookies
Using a spoon or squeeze bottle, drizzle lemon icing over the cooled cookies.
Step 14: Serve the cookies once the icing sets
Allow icing to set for 20 minutes before serving the cookies.
What is the purpose of massaging lemon zest into sugar?
This recipe for iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies begins by massaging the sugar together with the lemon zest, but is this step really worth the added effort, and what is its purpose? The addition of lemon zest in the cookie dough is what gives these shortbread cookies their sweet lemon flavoring. While this can simply be mixed into the dough, taking the time to massage the lemon zest allows for more of the lemon oils to be released into the mixture, as the rough texture of the sugar grinds against the zest, creating lemon sugar. This process also helps to distribute the lemon zest evenly throughout the dough, rather than it clumping together. This means smoothly textured cookies that are evenly flavored with citrus throughout.
If massaging the lemon zest and sugar together by hand really isn't for you, you can always pulse the two ingredients together in a food processor instead. Once the mixture has a slightly wet and sandy texture, you'll know that the sugar has really done its job in releasing the lemon oils and is ready to be used.
What is shortbread?
If you are something of a cookie lover, or you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you'll definitely have come across shortbread before. This British-born baked good is a buttery and crumbly delight of a cookie, with a melt-in-the-mouth texture and a delicate sweet flavor. Originating from Scotland, these historic cookies have been around for a good few centuries. In fact, there is speculation that these cookies date back to the 12th century and are probably the basis from many other butter cookies were developed. With a recipe that traditionally only requires 3 ingredients: butter, flour, and sugar, these cookies are one of the simplest sweet treats out there — though these days, other flavorings are often included.
You'll find many shortbread-based gifts and souvenirs all across the U.K., prepared either in slabs, fingers, or individual round cookies, and they are often packaged up in tins or boxes decorated with traditional Scottish emblems such as tartan, or the Scottish terrier. It's easy to see why this classic and perpetually popular cookie has stuck around for so long. So, why not give this iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookie recipe a go and enjoy a little bit of history in every bite?
|Calories per Serving
|157
|Total Fat
|6.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|17.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|12.6 g
|Sodium
|52.6 mg
|Protein
|1.5 g