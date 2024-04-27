Recipes Baking Cookie Recipes

Iced Lemon Poppy Seed Shortbread Cookies Recipe

iced lemon poppyseed shortbread cookies on wire rack Jennine Rye/Tasting Table
By Jennine Rye/

While it is perfectly possible to go to the store and buy a box of break-and-bake cookies, if you've got a spare hour or two on your hands, there is nothing better than homemade. Not only do you get to enjoy freshly baked cookies, but the smell as they crisp up in the oven will permeate through your house, making it wonderfully welcoming. Whatever your personal cookie preferences, you can't go wrong with these iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye.

Buttery soft, melt-in-your mouth shortbread is always a treat, whatever the occasion. These particular shortbread cookies are enhanced with the addition of the ever-popular lemon and poppy seed combo, giving them a deliciously sweet, citrusy tang and a pleasing nutty taste and speckled appearance. Baked until just crisp, the cookies are drizzled with a zingy lemon icing to double down on the bright flavor, resulting in a delightfully delicate and crumbly cookie that packs a real citrus punch. Perfect for a simple afternoon snack paired with an earl grey tea, these iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies will always go down a treat.

Gather the ingredients for iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies

lemon poppyseed shortbread cookie ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

The ingredients list for these iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies couldn't be simpler. The ingredients for the cookies include caster sugar, all-purpose flour, cornstarch, and salted butter, as well as lemon zest and poppy seeds for the flavor. To make the icing, you'll only need lemon juice and confectioners' sugar.

Step 1: Combine the sugar and lemon zest

bowl with lemon zest and sugar Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add caster sugar and lemon zest to a large bowl.

Step 2: Massage them together

hands massaging lemon zest and sugar over bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Using your fingers, massage the lemon zest into the sugar for 30 seconds, until fragrant.

Step 3: Add the flour, cornstarch, and butter

bowl containing shortbread ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add flour, cornstarch, and cold butter to the bowl.

Step 4: Form a dough with your hands

hands rubbing butter and flour shortbread dough over bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Using your hands, rub the butter into the dry ingredients until a crumbly dough forms.

Step 5: Mix in the poppy seeds and chill the dough

lemon poppy seed shortbread dough in bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add poppy seeds and mix until a smooth dough ball forms. Wrap the dough in plastic and place into the fridge for an hour to chill.

Step 6: Preheat the oven

oven preheating Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 7: Line a baking sheet

baking sheet lined with parchment paper Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 8: Roll out the dough

rolled out shortbread cookie dough Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Using a rolling pin or your fingers, roll or press out the dough on a clean, floured surface.

Step 9: Cut out the cookies

cutting out cookies from dough Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Use a 2 ⅔-inch round cookie cutter to cut out 14-16 shortbread cookies.

Step 10: Chill the cookies on the baking sheet

cookies on baking sheet Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Transfer cookies to the prepared baking sheet and place into the fridge to chill for 15 minutes.

Step 11: Bake the cookies

lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Bake cookies for 12-14 minutes, until just beginning to turn golden at the edges.

Step 12: Cool the cookies

shortbread cookies cooling on rack Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove cookies from the oven and allow to cool completely.

Step 13: Mix the icing

lemon icing in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the confectioners' sugar and lemon juice into a smooth icing.

Step 14: Ice the cookies

Icing lemon poppy seed cookies with squeeze bottle Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Using a spoon or squeeze bottle, drizzle lemon icing over the cooled cookies.

Step 14: Serve the cookies once the icing sets

lemon poppyseed shortbread cookie Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Allow icing to set for 20 minutes before serving the cookies.

What is the purpose of massaging lemon zest into sugar?

lemon poppyseed shortbread cookies on wire rack Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

This recipe for iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookies begins by massaging the sugar together with the lemon zest, but is this step really worth the added effort, and what is its purpose? The addition of lemon zest in the cookie dough is what gives these shortbread cookies their sweet lemon flavoring. While this can simply be mixed into the dough, taking the time to massage the lemon zest allows for more of the lemon oils to be released into the mixture, as the rough texture of the sugar grinds against the zest, creating lemon sugar. This process also helps to distribute the lemon zest evenly throughout the dough, rather than it clumping together. This means smoothly textured cookies that are evenly flavored with citrus throughout.

If massaging the lemon zest and sugar together by hand really isn't for you, you can always pulse the two ingredients together in a food processor instead. Once the mixture has a slightly wet and sandy texture, you'll know that the sugar has really done its job in releasing the lemon oils and is ready to be used.

What is shortbread?

lemon poppyseed shortbread cookies Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

If you are something of a cookie lover, or you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you'll definitely have come across shortbread before. This British-born baked good is a buttery and crumbly delight of a cookie, with a melt-in-the-mouth texture and a delicate sweet flavor. Originating from Scotland, these historic cookies have been around for a good few centuries. In fact, there is speculation that these cookies date back to the 12th century and are probably the basis from many other butter cookies were developed. With a recipe that traditionally only requires 3 ingredients: butter, flour, and sugar, these cookies are one of the simplest sweet treats out there — though these days, other flavorings are often included.

You'll find many shortbread-based gifts and souvenirs all across the U.K., prepared either in slabs, fingers, or individual round cookies, and they are often packaged up in tins or boxes decorated with traditional Scottish emblems such as tartan, or the Scottish terrier. It's easy to see why this classic and perpetually popular cookie has stuck around for so long. So, why not give this iced lemon poppy seed shortbread cookie recipe a go and enjoy a little bit of history in every bite?

Iced Lemon Poppy Seed Shortbread Cookies Recipe
These buttery, crisp, and crumbly shortbread cookies get a pop of brightness thanks to an easy lemon poppy seed dough and citrusy icing.
Prep Time
2
hours
Cook Time
12
minutes
Servings
14
cookies
lemon poppyseed shortbread cookies with icing on wire rack
Total time: 2 hours, 12 minutes
Ingredients
  • 56 grams (about ¼ cup) caster sugar
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon, divided
  • 170 grams (about ¾ cup) all-purpose flour, sifted
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 113 grams (½ cup or 1 stick) salted butter, chilled and cubed or grated
  • 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
Directions
  1. Add caster sugar and lemon zest to a large bowl.
  2. Using your fingers, massage the lemon zest into the sugar for 30 seconds, until fragrant.
  3. Add flour, cornstarch, and cold butter to the bowl.
  4. Using your hands, rub the butter into the dry ingredients until a crumbly dough forms.
  5. Add poppy seeds and mix until a smooth dough ball forms. Wrap the dough in plastic and place into the fridge for an hour to chill.
  6. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 F.
  7. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  8. Using a rolling pin or your fingers, roll or press out the dough on a clean, floured surface.
  9. Use a 2 ⅔-inch round cookie cutter to cut out 14-16 shortbread cookies.
  10. Transfer cookies to the prepared baking sheet and place into the fridge to chill for 15 minutes.
  11. Bake cookies for 12-14 minutes, until just beginning to turn golden at the edges.
  12. Remove cookies from the oven and allow to cool completely.
  13. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the confectioners' sugar and reserved lemon juice into a smooth icing.
  14. Using a spoon or squeeze bottle, drizzle lemon icing over the cooled cookies.
  15. Allow icing to set for 20 minutes before serving the cookies.
Calories per Serving 157
Total Fat 6.8 g
Saturated Fat 4.2 g
Trans Fat 0.3 g
Cholesterol 17.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 23.0 g
Dietary Fiber 0.6 g
Total Sugars 12.6 g
Sodium 52.6 mg
Protein 1.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
