Strawberry Shortcake Crumble Cookies Recipe

Is there a more perfect dessert for the warmer months than strawberry shortcake? The combination of a soft, buttery biscuit, juicy strawberries, and a creamy topping is everything you want in a summer treat. But, what if you could combine the flavors of a strawberry shortcake with the simplicity of a cookie? That's exactly what developer Jessica Morone did with this strawberry shortcake crumble cookie recipe. It has a biscuit-like cookie base that's filled with sweet strawberries, topped with a buttery crumble, and finished with a vanilla glaze. The cookie dough is made using a similar process to the one used for making biscuits, by cutting butter into a flour mixture. Instead of having to use a pastry cutter or forks, you use a food processor to do all the work for you. "This makes them a breeze to whip up and is what gives you the flavor and texture of strawberry shortcake biscuits," Morone says.

Morone continues, "My favorite thing about these cookies is that they taste just like the classic dessert, but they are portable in a way that shortcakes usually aren't." Whether you plan to take these to picnics and potlucks or eat them as a grab-and-go treat, they're a perfect way to enjoy this beloved dessert in a fresh, fun, and flexible way.