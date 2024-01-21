Fresh Strawberries Vs Frozen: Which Are Better For Baking Cookies?

Sugary sweet with a touch of tartness, strawberries are a favorite of pastry chefs for use as a topping, filling, or even reduced down to a syrup for drizzling over their fresh-out-of-the-oven baking projects. But when you head to the grocery store in search of berries to bring home to pair with your own baked confections, you'll typically be presented with two options: fresh or frozen.

Lots of people are stumped about which one to get. The quick answer is that you can use both fresh and frozen strawberries for baking cookies (and any other baked goods). Understandably, though, most people will naturally gravitate toward fresh strawberries. After all, "fresh is best," right? You're not wrong! It's true that fresh strawberries will give your cookies far superior flavor and texture.

However, it's important to know that fresh strawberries aren't the only choice when you want to whip up a batch of cookies. There are times when opting for frozen strawberries can actually be a better match for your baked goods. Here's how each kind of strawberry will fit into your homemade cookie recipes.