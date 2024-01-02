16 Strawberry Dessert Recipes To Sweeten Up Your Life
Deliciously sweet, delightfully juicy, and distinctly red and vibrant, strawberries are beloved fruit that taste as good on their own as they do dressed up in dessert recipes. Unlike many types of fruit that need some extra help to taste good, ripe strawberries are ready to go year-round, offering up a sweet berry flavor with subtle touches of sourness. Since they have such a wonderful flavor all on their own, it makes sense to celebrate strawberries in the dessert realm, be it a cobbler, pie, or even sorbet.
Our best strawberry dessert recipes will not only sweeten up your life but also help you get more creative in the kitchen. While it is nice to just enjoy a bowlful of fresh strawberries as a snack, it's even more enjoyable to slice, dice, purée, and bake the red berries into a treat that your whole family or group of friends will love. Whether you have quite a bit of time to experiment with more in-depth dessert recipes, or you're looking for something to serve in a pinch, these recipes will ensure that your carton of strawberries sees a more exciting fate than just being paired alongside your morning eggs.
Strawberry Cobbler
You can essentially transform any fruit into a cobbler dessert, with peaches, cherries, and blueberries being go-to bases for this classic dish, which is typically associated with the American South. This recipe gives strawberries a chance to shine, resulting in a dessert that looks as good as it tastes. The red berries pair beautifully alongside the buttery cobbler; and topped off with a healthy dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, you've got a winning dessert that isn't very difficult to make.
Though this cobbler recipe does require a solid 40 minutes of baking time, the process of assembling the dish couldn't be easier. The strawberries get a simple dressing-up thanks to sugar, lemon juice, and cornstarch to help the juices thicken up as they bake. Meanwhile, the cobbler portion consists of kitchen staples like flour, baking powder, sugar, and butter. Once each component is ready to go, it's just a matter of layering them into a baking dish and, very importantly, not stirring before the cobbler goes into the oven.
Recipe: Strawberry Cobbler
Strawberry Sorbet
Believe it or not, you don't need any fancy tools or contraptions to make luscious sorbet right in your own kitchen. Indeed, a trusty blender will get the job done just fine, as proven by this summery strawberry sorbet recipe. Even better yet, you only need three ingredients — strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice — to make the sorbet magic happen, and since this is a frozen treat, you'll specifically need frozen strawberries. That means that no matter the season, you can hit up the frozen fruit aisle at your grocery store and get to making a fresh batch of fruity sorbet.
The most difficult part of this recipe is waiting for the sorbet to freeze, a process that takes about 2 hours. Once frozen, however, you'll have a whole loaf pan's worth of sorbet, and how you serve it is up to you. Scoop some into a cone, enjoy a bowlful with a sprinkling of fresh strawberries on top, or dig your spoon right into the pan.
Recipe: Strawberry Sorbet
Strawberry Spoon Cake
A spoon cake isn't exactly like your run-of-the-mill sponge, as it has a texture that is sort of biscuit-like around the edges and pudding-like in the middle. Of course, spoon cake does share one important feature with traditional cake, which is that it's delightfully sweet and makes for a great dessert no matter the occasion.
This spoon cake recipe features strawberries as the star fruit, with the berries lending their sweet flavor as well as their beautiful red hue, making for a dessert that just screams summer (but can, of course, be made in any season). Another feature that distinguishes this spoon cake from its cakey counterparts is that it's made in a pie dish (or other round baking dish) instead of your typical square or rectangular pan. When it comes to serving, don't worry about cutting the cake — simply spoon some out right onto your plate, and be sure to dollop some whipped cream on top while you're at it.
Recipe: Strawberry Spoon Cake
Strawberry Sponge Cake
There are many types of cake textures out there, with some people preferring the more dense kinds like pound or angel food cake. If you happen to be team light and fluffy all the way, then you've met your match with this strawberry sponge cake, which features layers of moist, springy cake and irresistible cream cheese frosting. Of course, we can't neglect the strawberries here, which you'll find sliced, slightly sweetened, and layered amidst the cream cheese frosting.
Unlike intricately adorned buttercream cakes, this sponge cake won't take hours to decorate, though it will still look just as elegant and visually striking as even the most time-consuming cakes. In fact, you can count on spending less than an hour making this cake, so it's a good option for dinner parties or family gatherings when you'd rather be spending quality time with loved ones than worrying about whipping up an ornate dessert.
Recipe: Strawberry Sponge Cake
Roasted Strawberry And Black Pepper Gelato
Of all the things you could combine with strawberries to whip up a homemade gelato, there's a good chance that black pepper probably isn't high on your list. After trying out this roasted strawberry and black pepper gelato recipe, however, you'll quickly learn that these two unlikely ingredients make quite the dynamic duo, complementing the cool and creamy flavors.
Before you worry that this gelato will be too overrun by black pepper, consider that you'll only add 2 teaspoons' worth to the entire amount that you'll make, which serves 12. The roasted strawberries are without a doubt the star of the show, and the freshly cracked pepper merely enhances the berries' sweetness while providing a subtly spicy and peppery aftertaste. Refined without being fussy, this recipe offers a great way to enhance classic strawberry ice cream without veering too far from the tried and true formula.
Simple Strawberry Compote
We believe that it's always a good idea to have our favorite staple recipes ready to go at a moment's notice, and this simple strawberry compote recipe is the perfect example of one that should belong in your repertoire. While this recipe doesn't specify a full dessert in itself, it instead gives you a simple base or topping that lends itself to countless possibilities. You only need three ingredients and 15 minutes to make this strawberry compote, but then the real fun begins in figuring out what you'll use the sweet stuff for.
The most obvious use for strawberry compote might be to layer it in a cake or use it for a pie, but why stop there? You could also spoon some compote onto a fresh stack of Belgian waffles or pancakes, enjoy some on top of an ice cream sundae, or use it in a similar fashion as you would strawberry jam.
Recipe: Simple Strawberry Compote
No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
Not all cheesecake recipes are no-bake ones, but the ones that are — like this strawberry version — certainly hold a special place in our hearts. Not only does this recipe require absolutely no baking time, but it's actually a deceivingly simple recipe all around, considering how elegant and refined the finished product looks. You only need eight ingredients to bring this cheesecake to life, so the next time you need a beautiful dessert but don't want to break the bank on ingredients, this no-bake cheesecake is the solution.
Of course, since you aren't baking this cheesecake, you will need to give it apt time to chill in the fridge — at least 2 hours to be precise. You can chill it for longer than that, however, so you might be inclined to whip this cheesecake up in the morning so that it's ready to go come dessert time. Just be sure to give your refrigerated treat about 30 minutes to thaw at room temperature before you slice and serve.
Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Panna Cotta
Panna cotta is a classic Italian dessert, one somewhat similar to flan but notably more creamy than custard-like. While you may have only experienced panna cotta at a bakery or for dessert at a restaurant, you can now enjoy all of the rich goodness right in your own home thanks to this strawberry-infused recipe.
There are a few key ingredients that help give this homemade panna cotta that oh-so desirable flavor and texture. Unflavored gelatin powder helps the jiggly dessert hold its shape, whereas both whole milk and heavy cream give it that distinct rich and creamy taste. As for the strawberry part, fresh ones are puréed then run through a sieve to get rid of any chunky seeds or pulpy parts. You want your panna cotta to be ultra-smooth, so don't skip the sieving part or you'll end up with a bunch of seeds and strawberry chunks in your finished treat.
Recipe: Strawberry Panna Cotta
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
Rhubarb on its own isn't exactly the most desirable ingredient to toss into a dessert, but pair it with a sweet counterpart like strawberries, and suddenly you've got a winning combination. Indeed, rhubarb is typically found in sweet recipes since it's so tart on its own, and is very often paired with strawberries, like in this strawberry rhubarb crisp recipe. Perfectly summery but enjoyable anytime you can get your hands on fresh strawberries and rhubarb, this variation of the classic dish is a little more exciting than your typical crisp thanks to the sweet-tart fruit duo.
Like nearly any crisp recipe, you will need to devote a decent amount of time into allowing the dessert to bake. Fortunately, assembling the crisp is easy, and you'll start by layering in the sliced fruit and following it up with the buttery, oat-y layer on top. Bake until golden brown, then you've got a dessert that tastes good and uses up some of your garden's harvest all in one go.
Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
Strawberry Champagne Poke Cake
Champagne has a wonderful way of making any occasion feel a little more special and dignified, so naturally, this strawberry Champagne poke cake has the same effect. Classier than your typical baked confection, this strawberry dessert ultimately offers up all of those flavors you'd hope to find in a cake, along with the bonus of Champagne baked right into the sponge itself. While you can taste the Champagne, the actual alcohol will cook out as the cake bakes, so this is a sweet treat that's suitable for all ages.
In case you've never made a poke cake before, you may be wondering what exactly it is. The name is pretty apt: This recipe involves poking holes in the baked cake so that the strawberry-Champagne purée can seep into every nook and cranny. A final topping of whipped cream and sliced strawberries help tie this delectably moist and festive cake together.
Recipe: Strawberry Champagne Poke Cake
Strawberry Cheesecake Bars
If you don't have the time or energy to make a whole cheesecake, then perhaps these strawberry cheesecake bars will help you to avoid spending too long in the kitchen. These bars come together easily with only a handful of ingredients and absolutely no baking or cooking time, ultimately giving you all of the creamy goodness of cheesecake without having to make a whole, labor-intensive tart.
From the graham cracker crust to the strawberry cream cheese filling, these bars really are quite similar to the beloved dessert, but they're much less fussy and take a mere 15 minutes to prepare. From there, the refrigerator will help bring these bars to life (make sure that you do leave plenty of time for chilling). For the best results, prepare these cheesecake bars the night or morning before an event, and leave them to chill until it comes time to slicing, serving, and diving into the strawberry goodness.
Recipe: Strawberry Cheesecake Bars
French Strawberry Pie
Have you ever been in charge of bringing a dessert to a gathering or potluck but forgotten about it until the last minute? We've all been there. If you find yourself in this exact scenario, fear not, as this French strawberry pie recipe comes together in a pinch and will save you from showing up empty-handed. Thanks to the use of a premade graham cracker crust, this pie can be made in no time, and unlike many pie recipes that require hours and hours of chilling, it only needs a humble hour in the refrigerator before it's ready to go.
The graham cracker crust makes for an obvious ingredient shortcut, though the use of frozen whipped topping (like Cool Whip) in the creamy filling also helps speed things along. The real star of the dish is the strawberry compote topping; a simple combination of strawberries, sugar, and cornstarch that comes together on the stovetop in just 10 minutes.
Recipe: French Strawberry Pie
Matcha Strawberry Icebox Cake
There are some flavor combinations that go together so well that it just feels meant to be, and we'd argue that strawberries and matcha make for one of those harmonious unions. Matcha, typically served in the form of tea, has a distinctly earthy flavor with bitter undertones, whereas strawberries compensate for that bitterness with their unwavering sweetness. The pair prove their potency in this icebox cake recipe, with layers of strawberries matching beautifully with the sweet matcha cream cheese frosting.
Interestingly, the layers of this "cake" aren't actually cake at all, but instead graham crackers, which add a warm flavor to the dessert and help ensure that this recipe is indeed a no-bake one. This icebox cake will need to spend plenty of time in the fridge, during which the graham crackers will soften a bit while still retaining a little crunch.
Recipe: Matcha Strawberry Icebox Cake
Strawberry Lemon Cupcakes
Some of us need a little taste of summer year-round, and if you happen to be one of those people, then these strawberry lemon cupcakes will transport you to sunnier times. It's not uncommon to find strawberries and lemon in a dessert together, with the lemon offering a certain brightness and acidity that strawberries typical lack on their own. The two together make for a sweet, slightly sour treat in the form of cupcakes — a dessert that feels appropriate for summertime or whenever you need a little extra brightness in your life.
The cupcakes themselves boast the lemon portion of the dessert, with both lemon-flavored pudding mix and lemon zest helping to provide plenty of zing. Meanwhile, strawberries dominate the frosting, with the puréed fruit coming together with butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar for the ultimate sweet garnish. For extra fun, consider topping off your cupcakes with a fresh lemon and strawberry slice to perfectly tie everything together.
Recipe: Strawberry Lemon Cupcakes
Black and White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Strawberries are so often diced, chopped, sliced, or puréed to fit into a dessert, but sometimes whole strawberries make for the best dessert of all. Take these black and white chocolate-covered strawberries, for example — the whole strawberry serves as a juicy base for layers of white and dark chocolate. Simple but irresistible, these chocolate-covered strawberries make for a great date night treat or a special Valentine's Day indulgence.
Though you could dunk a strawberry into melted milk chocolate and call it a day, this recipe takes a more elegant approach by using both white and dark chocolate. Not only do the two types of chocolate offer a nice bittersweet contrast, but they also make the strawberries more visually striking, almost too beautiful to eat (but only almost).
Spring Picnic Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
There are few desserts more classic than a good old strawberry rhubarb pie, and this recipe will yield a dessert perfectly suited to a spring picnic. Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb come together to make a delightful pie filling that layers beautifully inside a simple, buttery crust.
Since you will be making this entire pie from scratch, this is a more time-intensive recipe compared to others on the list. Nevertheless, the picture-perfect pie will be well worth the effort, making a wonderful final course to just about any meal. This pie is delicious on its own, though you might be so inclined to pair it with whipped cream or ice cream to help cut the sweet-tart flavors of the filling.