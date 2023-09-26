Matcha Strawberry Icebox Cake Recipe

There's always room for dessert in our recipe repertoire (and bellies), and this matcha strawberry icebox cake is the perfect addition. Courtesy of Tasting Table recipe developer Rika Hoffman, this no-bake chilled cake offers an enticing layered result that will have you coming back for seconds. Graham crackers pair with matcha cream and sliced strawberries for a fruity and subtly earthy treat. If you're looking for a new concoction to serve to your dinner guests, you can't go wrong with this icebox cake.

Although this cake offers novel flavors and combinations you may not find in the dessert section at your local grocery store, Hoffman remarks, "Matcha and strawberry is a classic Japanese flavor combination, and an icebox cake is a great playground for these ingredients to mingle." She raves, "I love the juicy, bright strawberries, tangy cream cheese, and earthy matcha," and adds, "This icebox cake is oh-so-simple, requiring just seven ingredients and 30 to 40 minutes of hands-on time." The final whipped cream and strawberry garnish goes on once you're ready to serve, but the rest can even be made the day before. Talk about stress-free hosting!