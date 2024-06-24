Raspberry Vanilla Sorbet Recipe

Summer isn't summer without frozen dessert, and nothing is better on a warm sunny day than a fruity sorbet. Sorbet differs from its frozen counterparts, though the differences can be confusing. Sherbet, for example, isn't just another way to spell sorbet (and they're pronounced differently, too). Sherbet is made with a small amount of dairy, leading it to be creamy and rich — but not quite as much as ice cream. Granita, on the other hand, is a closer comparison to sorbet, typically being made with only sugar, water, and fruit. The difference between granita and sorbet is in the technique, granita ending up icy and chopped compared to sorbet's smooth scoops.

What makes a sorbet creamy is the churning, which can be replicated at home using a blender or food processor and frozen fruit. In this recipe written with Michelle McGlinn, frozen raspberries are combined with simple syrup, vanilla, and vodka for a super-smooth, super-sweet summer treat. You read that right — the boozy addition isn't just for fun, though. Vodka is the secret to super-smooth homemade sorbet, and you can't even taste it. Does it get better than that?