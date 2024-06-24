Raspberry Vanilla Sorbet Recipe
Summer isn't summer without frozen dessert, and nothing is better on a warm sunny day than a fruity sorbet. Sorbet differs from its frozen counterparts, though the differences can be confusing. Sherbet, for example, isn't just another way to spell sorbet (and they're pronounced differently, too). Sherbet is made with a small amount of dairy, leading it to be creamy and rich — but not quite as much as ice cream. Granita, on the other hand, is a closer comparison to sorbet, typically being made with only sugar, water, and fruit. The difference between granita and sorbet is in the technique, granita ending up icy and chopped compared to sorbet's smooth scoops.
What makes a sorbet creamy is the churning, which can be replicated at home using a blender or food processor and frozen fruit. In this recipe written with Michelle McGlinn, frozen raspberries are combined with simple syrup, vanilla, and vodka for a super-smooth, super-sweet summer treat. You read that right — the boozy addition isn't just for fun, though. Vodka is the secret to super-smooth homemade sorbet, and you can't even taste it. Does it get better than that?
Gathering ingredients for raspberry vanilla sorbet
The ingredient list for this sorbet is short, and most of the ingredients may already be in your kitchen. To make the simple syrup, you'll just need water and white sugar. For the sorbet, grab frozen raspberries, vanilla extract, and vodka. The type of vodka doesn't matter, so you can use your favorite brand or the cheap one collecting dust in your cabinet. The taste nor quality are important to the sorbet, because it's only being used to prevent total freezing.
Step 1: Combine the sugar and water
In a small saucepan, combine the water and sugar over medium heat.
Step 2: Simmer to dissolve sugar
Bring to a simmer and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and let cool.
Step 3: Blend the raspberries
Add raspberries to a food processor and blend until crumbly.
Step 4: Add the liquids
Add the vanilla extract, vodka, and half the simple syrup to the food processor.
Step 5: Blend until smooth
Blend again until smooth. If the mixture is still crumbly, slowly add in the remaining simple syrup until smooth and creamy.
Step 6: Freeze and serve
Freeze for 2 hours or until firm enough to scoop.
Can I make this sorbet with fresh raspberries instead of frozen ones?
For the best results, sorbet made with fresh fruit has to be made in an ice cream maker that can churn the mixture into a smooth, frozen consistency. Already-frozen raspberries blend differently than fresh ones, so that is why if you work quickly, the food processor will replicate the effects of churning. Then, freezing the thick mixture will help achieve a perfect scoop. You can make the sorbet the same way in the food processor using fresh raspberries, but the mixture will need to be frozen for 6 to 8 hours after blending because it will be a thin, juice-like consistency instead. Once frozen, let the mixture thaw slightly, then firmly scoop. The result may be more similar to an icy granita, but will taste just as good. If you have fresh raspberries on hand and have a craving for sorbet, we recommend freezing the fresh berries ahead of time then continuing with the recipe as written. This way, the sorbet will be creamy and smooth without any risk of being icy.
Can I make sorbet without a food processor?
You don't necessarily need a food processor to make a sorbet, but you'll need something you can blend fruit with. Sorbet has to be blended or churned smooth before using and it's nearly impossible to do so without a machine. If you don't have an ice cream maker or food processor, you can also use a blender, watching carefully to make sure the machine isn't turning the mixture into juice (though freezing it will fix this issue).
You can also use an immersion blender, which can whip the frozen berries into a purée easily in a large bowl. As a last resort, since sorbet is raspberry puree that's been frozen, you can purchase premade raspberry puree and mix it with the sweeteners and vodka before refreezing. We don't recommend using a hand mixer or Kitchenaid, because the paddles will not be forceful enough to break down the berries into a puree. If sorbet is your favorite treat, you might want to consider investing in some blending tools for the summer (plus, there are so many uses for a blender).