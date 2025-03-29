30 Delicious Side Dish Recipes For Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken
Putting together a protein is often the most difficult and time-consuming part of making dinner. That's why picking up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store can save you so much time and energy. You don't have to spend time cleaning and prepping the chicken, seasoning and basting it, or waiting for it to cook when your family is begging for dinner. But just because you decide to snag a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store doesn't mean that you shouldn't cook at all. Whipping up some delicious side dishes is an easy way to transform a store-bought rotisserie chicken into a whole, coherent meal.
We've collected here some of our favorite side dish recipes that pair perfectly with rotisserie chicken. Most are relatively easy to make, so you won't have to spend a ton of time in the kitchen. And if you want to make dinner even quicker tomorrow night, just make a bit extra of your sides of choice — then, as long as you have some leftover chicken, you won't have to cook at all.
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli
Plain roasted broccoli is fine when you want a quick and easy side dish, but this recipe for Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli takes it to a whole new level. You'll roast whole bulbs of garlic to really get an intense, slightly sweet garlicky note, and the Parmesan works to bring out a complex, umami, and salty flavor in the broccoli. Put it all together, and it's the ultimate side dish for rotisserie chicken (or basically anything else).
Recipe: Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli
The Bear-Inspired Herbed Mashed Potatoes
Have you ever felt inspired by the hit TV show "The Bear?" If you're like us, you may have found yourself wanting to experiment in the kitchen after watching a few episodes. Well, now it's your chance to embrace that inspiration by making these The Bear-Inspired Herbed Mashed Potatoes. By using a variety of herbs and spices, you can make a deeply flavorful dish of mashed potatoes that goes beyond the creamy-but-bland recipes you may have tried in the past.
Copycat Din Tai Fung Green Beans
If you've ever been to Din Tai Fung before, then you know how incredible the chain's green beans are. But you don't have to drop a ton of money on a meal out when you can just make these Copycat Din Tai Fung Green Beans at home. Luckily, they're incredibly easy to make. All you'll need are green beans, of course, along with some neutral cooking oil, garlic, salt, and bouillon powder and about 20 minutes to whip up this tasty side dish.
Recipe: Copycat Din Tai Fung Green Beans
Crispy Air Fryer Paneer Sticks
Paneer, the iconic Indian cheese, has a mild-enough flavor that it can be used as a side dish for just about any main course. And although you can enjoy paneer all on its own, it really shines in a dedicated recipe, like this one for Crispy Air Fryer Paneer Sticks. You'll get the crispy, crunchy, lightly breaded exterior along with the cheesy, gooey center. And the best part is you don't even have to dirty your kitchen by deep frying anything.
Recipe: Crispy Air Fryer Paneer Sticks
Vegetarian-Friendly Cornbread Stuffing
Cornbread stuffing is one of our all-time favorite sides. But if you look at a lot of stuffing recipes, you'll realize that they contain fat or other animal ingredients that make them inappropriate for vegetarians. Whether you're looking for a vegetarian-friendly version of the dish or just one that's a bit lighter than the traditional, you have to make this Vegetarian-Friendly Cornbread Stuffing that'll put any basic old boxed cornbread stuffing mix to shame.
Oven-Roasted Purple Cauliflower Salad
There's nothing quite like a warm salad, and this Oven-Roasted Purple Cauliflower Salad may be the prettiest one we've ever seen. You'll have to get your hands on some purple cauliflower, but it's absolutely worth the extra effort to source it when you see how this salad all comes together. Apart from the cauliflower, it features apples, avocado, Marcona almonds, and pomegranate seeds, as well as a slew of seasonings and a delicious homemade dressing.
Simple Zucchini Gratin
You've probably had potatoes au gratin before, but did you know you could make a similar dish with zucchini for something lighter and more refreshing? That's just what you'll get when you try out this Simple Zucchini Gratin recipe. This veggie-packed dish is a healthy option with its proliferation of both zucchini and onions, but it's also crispy and cheesy, which gives it just the right amount of decadence. Even the most avowed veggie-hating kids are sure to eat this dish right up.
Recipe: Simple Zucchini Gratin
Crispy Air Fryer Mushrooms with Spicy Aioli
We love mushrooms in all their forms, but fungi might just be at their best when they're breaded and made crispy. But don't worry — you won't have to deep fry these mushrooms. Instead, you can simply place them in the air fryer for a few minutes, allowing their flavors to concentrate and their exteriors to take on that crunchy breaded texture we all know and love. They're even better once you dip them in the accompanying creamy, spicy homemade aioli.
Spinach and Artichoke Zucchini Boat
Who said that vegetable side dishes have to be boring? These Spinach and Artichoke Zucchini Boats are anything but. Once you hollow out the inside of a zucchini, you can stuff it with spinach, artichokes, and cream cheese, which gives it a beautiful decadence. Add some feta cheese for some brightness and sun-dried tomatoes for a bit of complexity, and you have an easy and sophisticated side dish that pairs perfectly with a rotisserie chicken.
Air Fryer Eggplant Fries and Dill Dip
Forget those same old frozen fries you always make when you're in a hurry. If you have a little extra time, make these Air Fryer Eggplant Fries and Dill Dip instead. It transforms a standard eggplant into a crispy, craveable side dish and offers a creamy accoutrement to dip to your heart's content. It makes for a great lighter alternative to typical french fries, and the dish comes together in less than an hour. The best part? You can drizzle some of that dill dip on your chicken, too.
Red, White, and Blue Potato Salad
This Red, White, and Blue Potato Salad is an herby dream come true for potato lovers everywhere. Dill packs a major punch, along with parsley, basil, and garlic, which keeps this potato salad feeling lighter than most. At the same time, it incorporates bacon, so you have a much-need fatty element to complement the starchiness of the red potatoes as well. It's the ideal side for rotisserie chicken for hot summer nights when the idea of turning on your oven to make a dish is laughable.
Charred Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad
Love the flavors of elote, or Mexican street corn? Then you have to try this recipe for Charred Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad. Charring the corn is an especially important step that you won't want to skip, as it gives the dish a smoky complexity that you can't achieve with raw corn alone. Sour cream, mayonnaise, and cotija cheese join forces to add both creaminess and tang to the recipe, and it gets a fresh touch from the cilantro, tomato, and chopped scallions. This standout salad may just change the way you think about pasta forever.
Air Fryer Artichokes with Garlic Dip
Artichokes can be tricky to cook, but this recipe for Air Fryer Artichokes with Garlic Dip makes them easier than ever. After trimming the artichokes, cutting them in half, and brushing them with a flavorful marinade, stick them in the air fryer, where they'll get both soft and crispy at once. As they're cooking, start in on your garlic dip, which is perfect for the artichokes themselves, of course, but also makes the perfect drizzle-able sauce for your rotisserie chicken.
Mandarin and Rainbow Radish Salad
There's nothing like a colorful salad to brighten your dinner table, and this summery Mandarin and Rainbow Radish Salad is sure to wow even the most salad-hesitant diners. In this salad, arugula provides a peppery note, while the mandarins offer a touch of sweetness that balances everything out nicely. The pumpkin seeds contribute some much-needed crunch, and the feta cheese bulks up the salad, making it more than just a bowl of veggies. This salad may look too pretty to eat, but once you taste it, it'll be gone in a flash.
Classic Buttery Garlic Knots
What could be a more perfect side for store-bought rotisserie chicken than these Classic Buttery Garlic Knots? Having a starchy side is essential for any rotisserie chicken dinner, and these rolls provide that in a deeply flavorful package. Yes, the prep can be somewhat time-consuming, but it's ultimately worth it when you taste how good these homemade knots can be. The trick here is to use fresh garlic so the flavor really packs a punch, and be generous with the Parmesan, which adds a salty, savory note to the finished bread.
Recipe: Classic Buttery Garlic Knots
Keto Creamed Brussels Sprouts
Do you make the same old roasted Brussels sprouts again and again? We love a roasted Brussels situation every now and then, but it's not the only way to prepare the green veggie. If you want to switch it up, consider making these Keto Creamed Brussels Sprouts instead. Heavy whipping cream and good-quality butter create the creaminess you need for this iconic dish, and two kinds of cheese along with some Dijon mustard promise to pack a ton of flavor.
Recipe: Keto Creamed Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Artichoke and White Bean Salad
Salads don't always have to be greens-based. If you're looking for a heartier, more filling, and ultimately more satisfying salad, you have to try out this Roasted Artichoke and White Bean Salad. The roasted artichokes pack an impressive depth of flavor, while the white beans create a subtle, neutral backdrop for the herbs, shallots, capers, and more. Spoon out a hearty serving of this stuff alongside your rotisserie chicken, and you'll have an elegant and delicious springtime meal.
Crispy Golden Rutabaga Fries
If you've never tried rutabaga before, now's your chance. This often-overlooked root vegetable makes fries that are just as delicious as any russet potato you've ever seen, and they can help you switch up your side dish routine. They're covered in a cornstarch slurry and then deep-fried to golden brown perfection, yielding a divine crispiness that pairs perfectly with a salad and, of course, your store-bought rotisserie chicken. Dip them into a combo of mayonnaise and sweet chili sauce, and you may never approach fries the same way again.
Recipe: Crispy Golden Rutabaga Fries
Tennessee Onions Medley
Onion lovers, do we have a recipe for you. It's this Tennessee Onions Medley, and it's wildly decadent for a veggie-based side dish. Cooking the onions in butter helps yield a sweeter flavor, and then covering the whole dish in cheese, cheese, and more cheese creates a melty, slightly crispy topping that'll result in the ultimate cheese pull. Top with some lemon for some brightness, and you have a veggie-focused side that feels like it came out of a restaurant kitchen.
Recipe: Tennessee Onions Medley
Easy Baked Avocado Fries
Avocados are all too often treated as an afterthought, plopped on a plate as a simple, silky addition instead of being used as the versatile ingredient they are. This recipe for Easy Baked Avocado Fries finally gives them their due. A crispy coating gives them just the right amount of crunch, and the fact that they're baked means that you can simply put them on a baking sheet and come back a few minutes later to a finished side dish.
Recipe: Easy Baked Avocado Fries
Vegan Scalloped Potatoes
Scalloped potatoes seem like one of the most sophisticated ways to prepare the humble root veggie, but all too often, the scalloped potato recipes you'll find online call for animal-based ingredients. But not the case in this recipe for Vegan Scalloped Potatoes. By using raw cashews and firm tofu, you can create a "cheese" that will yield the creamy results you're looking for in a scalloped potatoes dish. Whether you're vegan or you're just interested in experimenting with more plant-based ingredients, this is a must-try recipe.
Recipe: Vegan Scalloped Potatoes
Easy Garlic and Herb Breadsticks
Something about breadsticks is simply more fun than a standard slice of bread. There's nothing like pulling off a chunk of a breadstick and using it to sop up the extra juice from your rotisserie chicken, and this recipe for Easy Garlic and Herb Breadsticks allows you to do just that. Don't be afraid to be quite generous with both the garlic and the herbs for the most flavorful results. Save the leftovers for breakfast the next day to pair with eggs if you want an early morning treat.
Recipe: Easy Garlic and Herb Breadsticks
Earthy One-Pan French Onion Rice
What if you could infuse the flavors of French onion soup into a hearty rice dish? That's exactly what this Earthy One-Pan French Onion Rice recipe does. You'll want to use plenty of onions, of course, along with thyme, garlic, and a pre-made French onion soup mix. Also, make sure you snag some cremini mushrooms to include, as they add a meaty texture to the dish that makes it that much more decadent. This dish has all the French onion soup flavors you love in a starchier, more filling package.
Recipe: Earthy One-Pan French Onion Rice
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Twice-baked potatoes are a classic, but you can make the same style of dish with sweet potatoes instead of russets if you want to harness a slightly sweeter flavor profile. The result is a creamy, decadent potato that might just outshine the chicken itself. This recipe plays with both savory and sweet flavors, creating a delicious balance between the two. Top your potato with some chives for freshness along with pecans for a subtle crunch.
Recipe: Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Simple Sauteed Broccoli
A side dish for your store-bought rotisserie chicken doesn't have to be complicated. If you want to keep things as simple and easy as possible, just try making this Simple Sauteed Broccoli. It requires just a few ingredients in addition to the broccoli itself, and it all comes together in just 10 minutes. The garlic makes the flavor of this side dish really pop, while some lemon juice brightens it up and keeps it tasting fresh.
Recipe: Simple Sauteed Broccoli
Chopped Asparagus Salad
Asparagus doesn't have to be served as a bland, boring side dish when you use it as the centerpiece of a refreshing salad, as is the case with this recipe for Chopped Asparagus Salad. Along with that asparagus, you'll find a ton of fresh veggies, like radish, cucumber, red bell pepper, red onions, chickpeas, and more. It's a heartier, more filling salad than most greens-based ones, and it'll keep in your fridge for several days after you make it.
Recipe: Chopped Asparagus Salad
Pan-Fried Lima Beans with Feta and Lemon Zest
Anyone who's ever wrinkled their nose at lima beans needs to try this recipe for Pan-Fried Lima Beans with Feta and Lemon because it might just change their mind about this nutritious ingredient. Pan-frying those beans in an infused olive oil gives them a heartiness and rich flavor they don't have when raw, and adding in some cubed feta and lemon zest provides a simple but delicious contrast to the decadent oiliness of the beans.
3-Cheese Mushroom Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese doesn't have to be boring or basic when you make this recipe for 3-Cheese Mushroom Mac and Cheese. Chestnut mushrooms play a starring role in this dish, offering a slightly chewy, slightly meaty texture that works really well with the creamy cheese. Coleman's mustard powder adds a pop of complex flavor to the dish as well, which keeps things from being too one-note. Serve it on the side of your rotisserie chicken, and you have a filling meal that will have everyone begging for seconds.
Recipe: 3-Cheese Mushroom Mac and Cheese
Miso and Charred Corn Pudding
You may think of corn pudding as something you'd only eat during the holidays, but think again. You can make this Miso and Charred Corn Pudding at any time of the year. Charring the corn brings that smoky, bold flavor to the dish, and stirring in some miso paste gives the pudding a deeply savory flavor profile that's a far cry from an average, somewhat bland corn pudding. Top it with some sliced scallions, and you have an impressive side dish that may just upstage the chicken itself.
Recipe: Miso and Charred Corn Pudding
Buttery Hazelnut Risotto
Warming, comforting risotto is fantastic in all its forms, but we especially love this Buttery Hazelnut Risotto, which feels like a hug on an especially cold winter's day. Toasting the hazelnuts gives them a touch of sweetness and plenty of complexity, while a generous dollop of butter keeps things nice and creamy. It might require a bit of stirring, but the results are so, so worth the work it requires to make this decadent dish.
Recipe: Buttery Hazelnut Risotto