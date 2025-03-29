30 Delicious Side Dish Recipes For Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken

Putting together a protein is often the most difficult and time-consuming part of making dinner. That's why picking up a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store can save you so much time and energy. You don't have to spend time cleaning and prepping the chicken, seasoning and basting it, or waiting for it to cook when your family is begging for dinner. But just because you decide to snag a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store doesn't mean that you shouldn't cook at all. Whipping up some delicious side dishes is an easy way to transform a store-bought rotisserie chicken into a whole, coherent meal.

We've collected here some of our favorite side dish recipes that pair perfectly with rotisserie chicken. Most are relatively easy to make, so you won't have to spend a ton of time in the kitchen. And if you want to make dinner even quicker tomorrow night, just make a bit extra of your sides of choice — then, as long as you have some leftover chicken, you won't have to cook at all.