Mandarin And Rainbow Radish Salad Recipe

When you eat a salad, the colorful array of fruits and veggies is like a rainbow on your plate. It's not just a treat for the eyes; it's also packed with all sorts of potent nutrition that your body will thank you for. Radishes are cruciferous vegetables and considered superfoods. They can come in an array of varieties, each one more beautiful than the next. From the watermelon radish with its pale green exterior and vibrant pink interior, to the purple daikon radish showing off a rich violet elegance, the spectrum of radishes in this dish add a pop of vibrant color and crunchy texture. Pairing them with the sweet and tangy flavor profile of mandarin oranges makes this a mouth-watering and refreshing salad.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to make a fresh salad every night with dinner and mix up the ingredients each wee,k taking advantage of seasonal produce. This salad is a delicious showstopper and only takes 10 minutes to throw together."

Keep reading to learn how to eat the rainbow tonight for dinner.