Mandarin And Rainbow Radish Salad Recipe
When you eat a salad, the colorful array of fruits and veggies is like a rainbow on your plate. It's not just a treat for the eyes; it's also packed with all sorts of potent nutrition that your body will thank you for. Radishes are cruciferous vegetables and considered superfoods. They can come in an array of varieties, each one more beautiful than the next. From the watermelon radish with its pale green exterior and vibrant pink interior, to the purple daikon radish showing off a rich violet elegance, the spectrum of radishes in this dish add a pop of vibrant color and crunchy texture. Pairing them with the sweet and tangy flavor profile of mandarin oranges makes this a mouth-watering and refreshing salad.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to make a fresh salad every night with dinner and mix up the ingredients each wee,k taking advantage of seasonal produce. This salad is a delicious showstopper and only takes 10 minutes to throw together."
Keep reading to learn how to eat the rainbow tonight for dinner.
Gather the ingredients for the mandarin and rainbow radish salad
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up a variety of large radishes. Watermelon radishes and purple daikon are especially great picks for their color, but this recipe will work with any and all types of radishes you can find. While grabbing produce, we'll also need mandarin oranges and baby arugula. "We are using the arugula here for a pop of green, so any type of leafy goodness will do. Baby spinach, watercress, or spring greens are also all good options," Hahn shares.
Then head to the dairy aisle and grab some feta cheese, and for some crunch, add toasted pepitas to your cart. Dairy-free feta works fine here if needed, and toasted sunflower seeds can be substituted for the pepitas.
Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Make the dressing
In a small bowl whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Combine the salad ingredients
Combine the watermelon radishes with the mandarins, arugula, feta cheese, and pepitas.
Step 3: Add dressing and serve
Toss with dressing and serve immediately.
How do I select and prepare multi-colored radishes?
Multi-colored radishes come in various sizes, ranging from golf ball-sized to larger turnip-sized bulbs. They typically have a round or slightly flattened shape. The outer base color is whitish with pale green, lavender, or light pink hues. Look for radishes that feel firm and solid when you gently press and ones that are smooth and free of blemishes.
To prepare, wash the radishes thoroughly under cold running water to remove any dirt or debris and trim off the tops and root ends. Slicing the radishes can be done by hand or with a mandoline. If you are cutting them by hand, it will be helpful to peel the tough outer skin of each radish with a potato peeler. Then, using a sharp knife, cut slices as thin as you can.
One of the absolute best uses for a mandoline slicer is cutting vegetables into uniform thin slices. Place it on a stable surface, such as a cutting board or countertop, and turn the knob to select the thinnest setting. Push each radish into the prongs of the food holder that comes with the mandoline, or hold the radish with a protective glove, and with a steady motion carefully run the radish over the mandoline's blade using a back-and-forth or sliding motion. A pile of perfectly sliced radishes will collect under the cutting area.
What can I serve with this radish salad?
This stunning mandarin and radish salad is a versatile dish that can be served at dinner parties, outdoor barbecues, brunches, or even a weeknight dinner. It pairs well with a variety of main courses, such as Mediterranean grilled chicken, pan seared salmon, or orange tofu. Its bright and refreshing flavors make it a perfect accompaniment to classic brunch dishes like quiches, frittatas, egg bakes, or breakfast casseroles. Additionally, the salad can be served alongside pastries, bagels and lox, croissant sandwiches, or savory tarts.
Pasta is also a nice pairing with the mandarin and radish salad. Caprese pasta, lemon garlic pasta, or Mediterranean pasta all work well. Even a heartier pasta like meat-based or lentil-based Bolognese provide a comforting accompaniment with the crisp and colorful radish salad.
And who doesn't like a soup and salad lunch? Pairing the salad with a hearty soup creates a satisfying and well-balanced meal. Choose soups like minestrone, lentil, or vegetable barley, which offer robust flavors and textures. The crunchy salad contrasts nicely with the warm, hearty soup, making it a cozy and healthy meal.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 4 thinly sliced radishes of different colors (e.g. watermelon, purple daikon, and beauty heart varieties)
- 4 mandarin oranges, peeled and separated into sections
- ½ cup baby arugula
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ cup toasted pepitas
- In a small bowl whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon, salt, and pepper.
- Combine the watermelon radishes with the mandarins, arugula, feta cheese, and pepitas.
- Toss with dressing and serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|151
|Total Fat
|8.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|5.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|10.5 g
|Sodium
|324.4 mg
|Protein
|4.1 g