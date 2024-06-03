Charred Mexican Street Corn Pasta Salad Recipe

Elote is a popular Mexican street food that has gained worldwide popularity thanks to its alluring combination of corn, cheese, and spice. Sometimes simply called Mexican street corn, elote typically comes in corn-on-the-cob form, slathered in creamy goodness, sprinkled with spices, and grilled to charred perfection. Then there's esquites, a dish that packs in the same goodness as elote, but off the cob and in a salad-like or side dish format.

Now, imagine taking classic street corn flavors and tossing them into a pasta dish — a charred Mexican street corn pasta salad. It's quick to whip up and perfect for lazy backyard barbecues, casual potlucks, or even just a chill night in with family. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When I make pasta salad, it has to have a punch of flavor. The combination of fresh corn, tangy lime juice, cilantro, and a kick of Tajin seasoning makes this pasta salad stand out from the rest."