Keto Creamed Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Brussels sprouts are a great side for keto dieters since a full cup only has about 14 grams of carbohydrates, which is less than half the amount found in potatoes and about ⅓ what you'd get from corn. Developer Kara Barrett keeps the dish keto-friendly by cooking the sprouts in butter and smothering them in a sauce made with heavy cream and cheese. While the sauce may look liquidy as it cooks, it will get thicker when it cools down. If you want to make a thicker sauce, though, there's no need to add flour or cornstarch — instead, all you need to do is stir in more shredded cheese.

While the sprouts and the sauce get plenty of flavor from the cheese — Barrett uses a combination of Parmesan and smoked gouda -– she also stirs in some Dijon mustard. As she explains, this condiment makes "a good addition that helps cut the richness of the dish." While Dijon mustard may be more expensive than the standard yellow kind, you might not want to substitute the one for the other since the vinegar in the latter variety could upset the flavor balance and make the cheese sauce too tangy.