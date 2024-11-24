Vegetarian-Friendly Cornbread Stuffing Recipe

If you're a fan of cornbread stuffing but have only tried the boxed stuff, you will love the texture and depth of flavor of a homemade version. And if you've only had stuffing made from regular bread before, trying a cornbread version will expand your stuffing world in the best way possible. Cornbread, with its unique, slightly sweet flavor and crumbly texture, does a fantastic job as the protagonist of homemade stuffing.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a cornbread stuffing recipe featuring homemade cornbread that's vegetarian friendly, unlike many stuffing recipes that incorporate chicken stock or some sort of meat. The cornbread portion of this recipe is deliberately a little drier and less sweet than normal, which perhaps isn't the best on its own, but it works oh so well for stuffing. Using fresh bread is a stuffing mistake to avoid, so remember that the cornbread is meant to be made a day ahead so it can dry out. The cornbread is combined with garlic, onion, celery, fennel, apples, vegetable broth, and fresh herbs, all of which is richly flavored with butter. This stuffing is easy to personalize with additional seasonal ingredients such as dried cranberries or pecan halves if desired. Once mixed together, the top bakes to crispy perfection while moist and crumby pieces await below. The result is a decadent, comforting, savory treat fit for a Thanksgiving feast.

