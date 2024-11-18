8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Stuffing

As the holiday season rolls around there are a few Thanksgiving staples you can always count on having to make at least once. Because from the turkey and the gravy, to the cranberry sauce and stuffing, there are some dishes that no Thanksgiving dinner is complete without. Whether you're a traditionalist who loves classic bread stuffing or an adventurous eater who tries new yearly add-ins like sausage, nuts, or more, making stuffing can be tricky.

It may be a holiday tradition today, but the the earliest recorded stuffing recipe was found in a Roman cookbook way back in the first century A.D. It consisted of spelt mixed with vegetables, herbs, and spices and was stuffed into animals before they were cooked. Though there's no evidence that stuffing was served at America's first Thanksgiving, the dish has evolved into an annual holiday tradition.

As a personal chef, I prepared all kinds of stuffing for my clients' holiday dinners. From cornbread stuffing to a Tuscan Bread Stuffing with cranberries and chestnuts, and everything in between, I've learned all the tips and tricks to make it moist and delicious. From texture to seasoning, there are several common mistakes that can take your stuffing from sensational to sad. Avoiding these stuffing slip ups is easy if you know what to look for. These tips will show you exactly what to steer clear of for perfect stuffing every time.

