The Case For Trying Fresh Bread In Your Panzanella Salad

Panzanella salad is a staple of Tuscan cuisine, dating all the way back to the Middle Ages. Made up of tomatoes, onion, basil, and old chunks of bread, it is a true testament to the Italian "cucina povera," or "poor kitchen" cooking philosophy, which prioritizes using food you already have available. Many might throw away bread that's going stale, but this philosophy encourages you to use that bread. Not only does this help you practice zero-waste in the kitchen, but using stale bread contributes to the texture of the dish, which you want to be chewy and not overly crunchy. Despite all the benefits of using stale bread, some argue that toasted fresh bread is actually a better alternative that saves you time and leaves you with an ideal texture.

Using toasted fresh bread may seem counterintuitive, especially when stale bread is at the heart of panzanella salad. However, there are some valid reasons to consider the switch. One reason is that it's a major time-saver. If you're craving panzanella and only have a fresh loaf of bread on hand, instead of waiting for it to get stale, you can pop some sliced chunks into the oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. As long as you've got the other ingredients on hand, you can have it ready in under an hour.