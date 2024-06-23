The Absolute Best Bread For Traditional Panzanella

An absolute necessity in a traditional panzanella is some sort of bread, because it's essentially a bread salad. The bread needs to hold up to the dressing and juicy tomatoes, so the dish is one of the best ways to use the stale bread in the back of your cabinet — but what variety of bread is best for the Tuscan-inspired salad? A crusty, dense option like ciabatta is one of the go-to breads for panzanella, but it's certainly not the only option that works.

To keep it classic, cook Tasting Table's heirloom tomato panzanella recipe that uses a loaf of ciabatta to pull together the other ingredients like tomatoes and fresh herbs. However, recipe developer Susan Olayinka, who created our version of the dish, says that sourdough bread also works in place of ciabatta. Other crusty breads like a French loaf, Italian bread, or even baguette also work in a panzanella salad. As delicious as soft breads like brioche and challah might taste, steer clear of them for panzanella because they will likely get soggy and not provide that density and crunch that this traditional recipe hinges on. For quick results, you can cheat and use store-bought croutons, but it won't be quite as delicious as homemade.