12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Sautéing

Perfecting the art of sautéing is a surefire way to elevate your cooking. This simple technique is a culinary building block, a foundational step in many recipes that, when done correctly, produces perfectly cooked food. Recipes ranging from soups to casseroles start with sautéing vegetables and aromatics to build layers of flavor in your dish. If you've ever added chopped onion and garlic to a pan lightly coated in olive oil and cooked them until they soften and brown, you've sautéed.

Sautéing is crucial in cooking all types of cuisine, and it's often one of the first skills on the syllabus of most culinary school curriculums. By definition, sautéing is cooking food in a large, shallow pan over relatively high heat in a small amount of oil. Sautés typically have a short cooking time and require occasional, not constant, stirring or flipping. The goal is vegetables that are crisp-tender and small cuts of meat or poultry that are perfectly browned on the outside and fully cooked and moist inside.

As simple as a sauté can be, there are common missteps cooks make that can ruin the process. You can make every sauté a success by avoiding these mistakes people make when sautéing.