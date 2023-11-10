Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing Recipe

Ah, stuffing — for some, it's the best part of Thanksgiving, and for others, the one dish they avoid. When done well, stuffing is moist, flavorful, and complimentary to the turkey, which it is traditionally cooked inside of. These days, most stuffing is cooked in a casserole dish on its own, partly for ease and partly for food safety reasons. Some still insist this dish is called dressing, but at this point, it's just a matter of semantics.

Whether this carb-loaded Thanksgiving side is stuffing or dressing for you, we have just the recipe to elevate the casserole. Spicy, moist, and peppery, this chorizo cornbread stuffing is filled (er, stuffed) with roasted poblano peppers, crumbled chorizo, and both cornbread and French baguette. The crumbly cornbread adds nutty flavor while the crusty French bread adds texture, for a mixture that is both moist and flavorful. This spicy stuffing recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn offers an exciting twist to your Thanksgiving table while still being the familiar bread casserole we all know and love. Our suggestion? Pair with spicy chile mac and cheese for a full feast of heat.