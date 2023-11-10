Recipes Occasions Fall

Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing Recipe

cornbread in casserole dish Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table
By Michelle McGlinn and Tasting Table Staff/

Ah, stuffing — for some, it's the best part of Thanksgiving, and for others, the one dish they avoid. When done well, stuffing is moist, flavorful, and complimentary to the turkey, which it is traditionally cooked inside of. These days, most stuffing is cooked in a casserole dish on its own, partly for ease and partly for food safety reasons. Some still insist this dish is called dressing, but at this point, it's just a matter of semantics.

Whether this carb-loaded Thanksgiving side is stuffing or dressing for you, we have just the recipe to elevate the casserole. Spicy, moist, and peppery, this chorizo cornbread stuffing is filled (er, stuffed) with roasted poblano peppers, crumbled chorizo, and both cornbread and French baguette. The crumbly cornbread adds nutty flavor while the crusty French bread adds texture, for a mixture that is both moist and flavorful. This spicy stuffing recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn offers an exciting twist to your Thanksgiving table while still being the familiar bread casserole we all know and love. Our suggestion? Pair with spicy chile mac and cheese for a full feast of heat.

Gather the ingredients for chorizo cornbread stuffing

ingredients on a table Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

To begin, you'll need poblano peppers. If you don't have access to poblanos, swap for jalapeños, Hatch chiles, or even Anaheim peppers instead. Alternatively, you can use canned green chiles, which will save you the roasting step.

From there, you'll need two kinds of bread: Cornbread and baguette. You can buy premade cornbread, use boxed mix, or follow a recipe and make one fresh a few days beforehand. As for the baguette, all you need is a crusty bread, so find any French or Italian loaf and let it sit for a few days.

From there, gather butter, onion, celery, garlic, chorizo, chicken or vegetable broth, egg, and salt. With the seasonings in chorizo and the added chiles, you don't really need cracked black pepper.

Step 1: Heat up the broiler

broiler preheated to high Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Preheat the broiler to high.

Step 2: Prep a baking sheet

baking sheet covered in foil Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Line a baking sheet with foil.

Step 3: Add peppers to the baking sheet

peppers on baking sheet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Arrange peppers on baking sheet.

Step 4: Char the peppers

charred peppers on baking sheet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Roast peppers under broiler until charred on each side, flipping once, about 5-6 minutes.

Step 5: Transfer to a bowl

peppers in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Remove the peppers from the oven and transfer to a bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic and steam peppers for 10 minutes.

Step 6: Switch the oven to bake

oven preheating to 350 degrees Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 7: Prep the bread on a baking sheet

bread cubes on a baking sheet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Arrange bread cubes on a baking sheet.

Step 8: Toast the bread

toasted bread cubes on sheet tray Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Toast bread cubes for 10 minutes or until stale.

Step 9: Transfer to a bowl

bread cubes in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add stale bread cubes to a large mixing bowl.

Step 10: Melt the butter for the filling

melting butter in a skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat.

Step 11: Sauté the aromatics

cooking vegetables in skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the onion and celery and saute until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 12: Add to the bread cubes

bread cubes and vegetables in bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Pour the mixture over the bread cubes.

Step 13: Crumble the chorizo

crumbling chorizo in a skillet Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

In the same skillet over medium heat, crumble the chorizo until browned.

Step 14: Add to the bread cubes

chorizo and bread cubes in bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add chorizo to the bread cubes.

Step 15: Peel and dice the peppers

chopped chiles on a plate Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Peel and dice the poblano peppers, removing the stem and seeds.

Step 16: Add the peppers to the bread cubes

peppers in a bowl with bread cubes Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the poblano peppers to the bowl.

Step 17: Add the remaining ingredients

egg and bread cubes in a bowl Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Add the broth, egg, and salt to the bowl and mix until the bread is moist.

Step 18: Transfer to a casserole dish

chorizo stuffing in a baking dish Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Spread bread mixture into greased casserole dish.

Step 19: Bake

casserole dish with stuffing Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Bake for 45 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. If the top is crisping too quickly, cover with foil.

How dry should the bread be for chorizo cornbread stuffing?

bread cube in stuffing Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Stuffing is an unusual dish because unlike most things, it depends on stale, dried-out bread. If you use fresh bread, the broth mixture will cause the bread to break down, get mushy, and ultimately lose its shape and texture. Would it still be edible? Sure, but it won't quite be stuffing.

Thus, you need to start with crisp, unchewable, stale bread. It's debatable whether the bread is better stale or dry: If you have the foresight to let your breads sit for several days before cooking, it will save you a couple minutes when putting the stuffing together. Forgot to make cornbread and need the bread to be crunchy right now? Let the oven do its job. You aren't looking for burnt or browned bread here, though a little golden color is okay. Instead, leave the cubes to bake, without oil, just until they are hard to touch. The cornbread won't get as hard as the baguette, but both should feel dry and uncomfortable to eat. Remember, they'll be doused in broth later, so you want them pretty rock-solid.

How do I make cornbread stuffing ahead of time?

spoonful of stuffing in dish Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Leftover cornbread stuffing stores well and can be reheated, but with every reheat, the stuffing becomes more dry. To prep cornbread stuffing ahead of time, prepare the peppers, dry the bread, and soften the vegetables in butter. Combine the bread and butter mixture, add the peppers, broth, egg, chorizo, and salt, then transfer to a large sealable container or Ziploc bag. Store the mixture for up to 3 days in the refrigerator.

When ready to serve, arrange the bread mixture in a casserole dish and bake as written for 40 minutes or until golden brown. If the bread looks dry, add a splash of chicken broth to moisten. This method saves over a half an hour of prep time on the day of cooking, which can be a game changer for a meal like Thanksgiving. To store baked leftovers, transfer to airtight containers or cover the casserole dish with foil and store in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing Recipe
No Ratings
Give your tired old Thanksgiving stuffing recipe a much-needed upgrade thanks to this chorizo cornbread creation.
Prep Time
25
minutes
Cook Time
66
minutes
Servings
6
Servings
stuffing on a plate
Total time: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Ingredients
  • 3 poblano peppers
  • 10 ounces diced stale cornbread (about 5 cups)
  • 6 ounces diced stale baguette (about 3 cups)
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 12 ounces chorizo
  • 2 cups broth
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon salt
Directions
  1. Preheat the broiler to high.
  2. Line a baking sheet with foil.
  3. Arrange peppers on baking sheet.
  4. Roast peppers under broiler until charred on each side, flipping once, about 5-6 minutes.
  5. Remove the peppers from the oven and transfer to a bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic and steam peppers for 10 minutes.
  6. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  7. Arrange bread cubes on a baking sheet.
  8. Toast bread cubes for 10 minutes or until stale.
  9. Add stale bread cubes to a large mixing bowl.
  10. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat.
  11. Add the onion and celery and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  12. Pour the mixture over the bread cubes.
  13. In the same skillet over medium heat, crumble the chorizo until browned.
  14. Add chorizo to the bread cubes.
  15. Peel and dice the poblano peppers, removing the stem and seeds.
  16. Add the poblano peppers to the bowl.
  17. Add the broth, egg, and salt to the bowl and mix until the bread is moist.
  18. Spread bread mixture into greased casserole dish.
  19. Bake for 45 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. If the top is crisping too quickly, cover with foil.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 736
Total Fat 34.0 g
Saturated Fat 12.4 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 142.7 mg
Total Carbohydrates 85.7 g
Dietary Fiber 1.5 g
Total Sugars 3.5 g
Sodium 1,620.9 mg
Protein 22.4 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
