What's The Actual Difference Between Dressing And Stuffing?

"Is it technically called stuffing or dressing?" you ask (or shout) across the Thanksgiving dinner table as loved ones become strangers and take their place in one camp or the other. The long-standing perennial debate is a highly personal one, considering the terms are used interchangeably depending on regional vernacular. Still, the difference between these dishes is more than just semantic, and one of the trickiest aspects of distinguishing these rich, starchy beauties from each other is the fact that they're made from basically the same ingredients.

Both dishes are mixtures of dried, stale, cubed bread and veggies seasoned with herbs, and are typically paired with a roasted turkey or chicken. It's all about bread, broth, and aromatics, and from this general blueprint, variations can spin off. Stuffings and dressings can be made with different types of bread and veggies — aromatics like parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme are common(rise up, Simon & Garfunkel fans).

Onions, celery, and chicken or turkey stock are largely universal, but these dishes can also include leeks, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, raisins, cranberries, apples, crushed pecans, walnuts, pine nuts, and sometimes ground meat like sausage or eggs as a binding agent. Other versions include chestnut stuffing, autumn country stuffing, and New England oyster dressing. Colloquialisms aside, the biggest difference between these dishes is that stuffing is literally stuffed into the empty cavity of a whole-roasted turkey or chicken, while dressing is prepared as a separate side dish.