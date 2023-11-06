Cranberry-Pecan Thanksgiving Slaw Recipe

We all know Thanksgiving planning can be exhausting, but luckily we've got some fresh ideas for the table this year! Instead of preparing a classic slaw that you could find in any grocery store year-round, we've put a Thanksgiving-style spin on the shredded cabbage dish. This recipe can even be prepped ahead, leaving more time for other hosting duties and being with loved ones. Sweet, savory, and a little crunchy, this bright fall-forward slaw is a fun take on an old favorite.

The basic coleslaw DNA still remains: cabbage, a creamy dressing, and shredded carrots. No cooking required, best served cold. For our seasonal version, we're going to whip up an apple cider vinaigrette, chop toasted pecans, sprinkle in dried cranberries, and add in grated apple. With various textures, colors, and flavors on display, this cranberry-pecan slaw just might earn a spot on the table for years to come.