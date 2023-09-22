Vegetarian Chickpea Pot Pie Recipe
Pot pies of all types fit the bill for the ultimate in comfort food. With their buttery crusts and creamy, hearty fillings they are naturally satisfying and give you that warm and cozy feeling. Like all recipes that are typically made with meat of some kind, there is a comparable vegetarian version that can rival the real thing. This chickpea pot pie is one of those recipes. The chickpeas replace the chicken and the thick, creamy filling full of savory spices gives you that familiar cozy pot pie feeling.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for vegetarian chickpea pot pie and says, "As someone who eats plant-forward, I have experimented with hundreds of recipes typically made with meat and always have come up with excellent copies. This pot pie is no exception. The filling is so good, sometimes I forgo the crust and eat the filling like a bowl of soup!"
Keep reading to learn how to make this comforting creation in your own kitchen. Get ready for some amazing aromas filling your kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for vegetarian chickpea pot pie
To make this recipe, you'll need several produce items. Pick up Yukon potatoes, celery, carrots, frozen peas, frozen corn, and fresh thyme if you want to garnish the pie. "Yukon potatoes, also known as yellow or gold potatoes, work great here because they get soft and creamy when cooked," Hahn shares.
Then pick up a can of chickpeas that star as our protein in the pot pie and a set of frozen pie crusts. "You can use a homemade pie crust if you want to go the extra mile," Hahn remarks.
For the seasonings and other items to bring the final dish to fruition, you'll need some butter, flour, vegetable broth, milk, Italian seasoning, nutritional yeast, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and soy sauce.
"If you want to make this recipe vegan, you can substitute dairy-free butter and milk," Hahn shares. Either way, this dish is delicious.
Make the roux
The first step will be making the roux. Heat a large frying pan to medium heat and add the butter. When it's melted whisk in the flour. "You'll get a thick paste-like consistency here which will be a good base for the pot pie filling," Hahn says.
Now add the vegetable broth, milk, Italian seasoning, nutritional yeast, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and soy sauce. Stir to combine the ingredients.
Add the vegetables
Now that the roux is seasoned go ahead and add the potatoes, carrot, and celery, and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes. We want to give the potatoes a head start since they will take a little longer to cook.
Then add the frozen peas, frozen corn, and chickpeas, stir, then remove the pan from the heat and let it cool for 10 minutes. Remove the pie crusts from the freezer so they can thaw.
Fill the crust
Preheat the oven to 400 F. Then scoop out the vegetable and chickpea mixture into the crust and top with the second crust. "As you put on the top crust natural cracks may form, but if they don't, make a few slits on the top so that steam can escape while cooking," Hahn explains.
To seal the crusts together, use a fork to press along the edges of the pie or use your fingers. Brush the top with melted butter.
Bake, cool, and serve
Set the pie on a baking sheet and cover loosely with foil. Then place it into the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and cook for 10 minutes or until the top is golden brown. "I like to set the pie on a baking sheet before putting it into the oven so any debris that falls will land on the sheet and it's also easier to pull out of the hot oven," Hahn explains.
Let the pie cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing. Then top with fresh thyme sprigs if desired and serve.
The pot pie pairs nicely with a fresh green salad. Leftovers will last up to 5 days in the fridge if kept in a sealed container.
- ¼ cup butter + more for brushing on the pie crust
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ cups vegetable broth
- ¾ cup milk
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoon soy sauce
- 3 small Yukon potatoes, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- ¾ cup frozen peas
- ½ cup frozen corn
- 1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 2 frozen pie crusts
- fresh thyme
- Add the butter to a large frying pan and bring the heat to medium. When it's melted whisk in the flour. Add the vegetable broth, milk, Italian seasoning, nutritional yeast, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and soy sauce. Cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the potatoes, carrot, and celery and cook on medium heat for 10 minutes. Now add the frozen peas, frozen corn, and chickpeas, stir, then remove the pan from the heat and let it cool for 10 minutes. Remove the pie crusts from the freezer so they can thaw.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F
- Add the vegetable and chickpea mixture to the crust and place the second crust on top. Cut 3 to 4 slits in the top crust. Use a fork to press along the edges of the pie to seal the crusts together. Brush the top with melted butter.
- Loosely cover the pie with foil and bake for 15 minutes, then remove the foil and cook 10 more minutes or until the top is golden brown. Let the pie cool for 30 minutes before cutting into and serving.
|Calories per Serving
|491
|Total Fat
|22.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|17.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.7 g
|Total Sugars
|5.3 g
|Sodium
|632.4 mg
|Protein
|10.3 g