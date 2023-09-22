Vegetarian Chickpea Pot Pie Recipe

Pot pies of all types fit the bill for the ultimate in comfort food. With their buttery crusts and creamy, hearty fillings they are naturally satisfying and give you that warm and cozy feeling. Like all recipes that are typically made with meat of some kind, there is a comparable vegetarian version that can rival the real thing. This chickpea pot pie is one of those recipes. The chickpeas replace the chicken and the thick, creamy filling full of savory spices gives you that familiar cozy pot pie feeling.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for vegetarian chickpea pot pie and says, "As someone who eats plant-forward, I have experimented with hundreds of recipes typically made with meat and always have come up with excellent copies. This pot pie is no exception. The filling is so good, sometimes I forgo the crust and eat the filling like a bowl of soup!"

Keep reading to learn how to make this comforting creation in your own kitchen. Get ready for some amazing aromas filling your kitchen.