Roasted Artichoke And White Bean Salad Recipe
If you like zesty and fresh ingredients, then you're going to love this roasted artichoke and white bean salad. Tender quartered artichoke hearts, roasted to golden perfection with a touch of olive oil and seasoning, create a savory base alongside creamy cannellini beans, diced shallots, and a medley of aromatic herbs including parsley, dill, and oregano. This unique salad is perfect to enjoy for a tangy and delicious lunch, to serve as side dish with dinner, or to bring to your next potluck gathering.
"I love the briny taste of artichokes and when roasted the natural sugars caramelize, intensifying their flavor and bringing out a rich, nutty taste," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us. "Plus, because there is no lettuce in this salad, it can be made ahead of time and is great as leftovers for up to 3 days." Indeed, this may not look like your typical salad, but one bite will have you convinced that it belongs in your weekly salad repertoire nonetheless — keep reading to learn how to make this artichoke-infused creation.
Gather the ingredients for roasted artichoke and white bean salad
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up shallots, parsley, dill, fresh oregano, and lemon. Then head to the canned area and grab canned artichoke hearts packed in water, cannellini beans, Dijon mustard, and capers. Finally, make sure you have olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Season the artichokes
Add the artichokes to a bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 3: Bake the artichokes
Lay the artichokes out on a baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until they shrink in size and start to brown.
Step 4: Add salad ingredients to bowl
Add the beans, shallot, parsley, capers, dill, and oregano to a large bowl.
Step 5: Make the dressing
In a small bowl stir together the remaining oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, remaining salt, and pepper.
Step 6: Cool the cooked artichokes
Cool the artichokes for 10 minutes when they are done baking then add to the salad.
Step 7: Toss salad with dressing
Add dressing to the salad and toss to coat.
Step 8: Serve the salad
Serve the salad.
How can I customize this roasted artichoke salad?
Like most salads, you can play with the ingredients to tailor it to your preferences. Since this is a salad without greens you can feel free to mix in some fresh arugula, baby spinach, or chopped romaine lettuce to add freshness and texture to the salad.
You can use the salad as a good base and add in other vegetables like diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, roasted bell peppers, or sliced olives to add more color, flavor, and nutrients to the salad. "If you are feeding a crowd, this is a good way to stretch the salad and increase the servings," Hahn notes.
This salad boasts lots of fresh herbs and you can swap them with other herbs or add more. A few tablespoons of chopped basil, cilantro, or mint will blend well with the other ingredients. You can also add in dried fruit and nuts or seeds. Toss in some dried cranberries, raisins, or chopped dried apricots to add a touch of sweetness and contrast to the savory flavors of the salad. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds over the salad to add crunch and extra nutrition.
What pairs well with artichoke salad?
If you are serving the salad as a meal, then pairing it with some type of bread will help round it out. Try toasted baguette, Greek pita bread, bread sticks, or sourdough bread.
Otherwise, this roasted artichoke salad makes a great side dish to a number of items. To start, a warm bowl of soup is always a nice complement to a salad. A simple tomato soup offers a tangy and acidic flavor that complements the artichoke salad's bright and zesty profile. The soup's smooth texture also provides a comforting contrast to the salad's crisp and crunchy elements. Or add a pop of color with a blended spinach soup, which will pair nicely while contributing some greens that this atypical salad doesn't offer.
Of course, any type of protein will pair well with the soup. Serve it alongside grilled chicken breasts, lamb chops, or steak. Or any type of seafood like grilled or baked fish, such as salmon, tilapia, or halibut. For vegetarian options, try spring rolls, grilled tofu, or tempeh.
- 2 (15-ounce) cans quartered artichoke hearts packed in water, drained and patted dry
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 2 cups cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 diced shallot
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon capers
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
|Calories per Serving
|545
|Total Fat
|11.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|87.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|28.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.8 g
|Sodium
|838.3 mg
|Protein
|31.4 g