Roasted Artichoke And White Bean Salad Recipe

Like most salads, you can play with the ingredients to tailor it to your preferences. Since this is a salad without greens you can feel free to mix in some fresh arugula, baby spinach, or chopped romaine lettuce to add freshness and texture to the salad.

You can use the salad as a good base and add in other vegetables like diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, roasted bell peppers, or sliced olives to add more color, flavor, and nutrients to the salad. "If you are feeding a crowd, this is a good way to stretch the salad and increase the servings," Hahn notes.

This salad boasts lots of fresh herbs and you can swap them with other herbs or add more. A few tablespoons of chopped basil, cilantro, or mint will blend well with the other ingredients. You can also add in dried fruit and nuts or seeds. Toss in some dried cranberries, raisins, or chopped dried apricots to add a touch of sweetness and contrast to the savory flavors of the salad. Sprinkle toasted pine nuts, sunflower seeds, or pumpkin seeds over the salad to add crunch and extra nutrition.