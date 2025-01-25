Copycat Din Tai Fung Green Beans Recipe

Din Tai Fung is a renowned Taiwanese restaurant with locations in the U.S. and around the world that we listed third in our ranking of the best Chinese restaurant chains. A certain vegetable dish, listed on the menu as string beans with garlic, has become especially popular. Copycat versions of these delicious flash-fried green beans tossed with plenty of garlic have been popping up on the internet, and for good reason. The dish is so packed with flavor we guarantee it will be hard to put your fork down once you taste it. The good news is it's also simple to make, so making it yourself is a good option if you can't afford the $16.00 price tag or don't live near one of Din Tai Fung's locations.

It may not be commonly known, but green beans are one of the best vegetables to deep fry. They only take a minute or less and if the oil is at the right temperature and you don't overcrowd the pan, they'll take on a distinctive flavor from the oil and a perfect tender crisp texture with visually appealing blistered skins. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for copycat Din Tai Fung green beans that replicates the flavor of the original with a few simple ingredients and the texture with quick high-heat flash frying. The fried beans are then tossed with sauteed garlic, salt, and bouillon powder to develop an intense, restaurant-worthy flavor.