The 5 Best Vegetables To Deep Fry
Eating your vegetables doesn't have to be a chore if you love flavor and getting creative in the kitchen. Whether a mouthwatering appetizer or a simple snack-time indulgence, deep-fried vegetables are both delicious and nutritious. Deep-frying vegetables is nothing new, of course, with french fries being among the top deep-fried veggie snacks. There are, however, plenty of other veggies for making delicious fries that aren't potatoes, which goes to show the versatility of the deep frying process. However you wish to deep fry your favorite vegetables, the different flavor combinations and serving options are nearly endless.
With so many fried food recipes that bring comfort to the kitchen, it's easier than ever to join the deep frying fun. Of the essential tips you need when cooking with a deep fryer, the most important is to find a machine that works best with your budget such as a basic OVENTE's electric deep fryer on Amazon. Deep frying is enjoyable and will yield tasty results if you maintain proper food safety and hygiene practices such as using the correct type and amount of oil in your fryer, discarding the oil after three to four uses, and generally exercising caution around the hot oil and heating elements of your deep fryer. Open your mind to the possibilities of the best vegetables to deep fry and enjoy the crispy, tender goodness.
Green beans
Deep-fried green beans are a perfectly sharable treat that you can easily season and pair alongside a bevy of complementary dipping sauces. The best time to season fried green beans depends on how elaborate your seasonings are, but typically, the seasoning should be included either in the batter before dredging and frying your veggies or immediately after retrieving them from the deep fryer.
For a burst of Bayou-inspired flavor, try using your favorite Cajun or Creole seasonings. You can also add more flavor to the bread crumbs in your green bean batter by stirring in a generous dash of Slap Ya Mama Cajun seasoning (which you can find on Amazon). If you want a little bit more heat, you can drizzle hot sauce on your freshly fried green beans before serving. Prepare a tasty remoulade sauce recipe in which to dip your crisped-up vegetables as the ideal accompaniment.
Cauliflower & broccoli
Cruciferous vegetables are an excellent addition to your deep frying repertoire because they are easy to prepare and taste good when coated with a light batter and crisped up. Chop heads of broccoli and cauliflower into bite-sized florets and give them a whirl in your deep fryer. For a vegetarian twist on classic Buffalo wings, deep fry your cauliflower for crispy, flavorful bites and mix in broccoli to vary the taste and texture. This veggie-friendly take on a classic game-day appetizer opens up many possibilities inspired by the taste of classic Buffalo wings.
Beer batter works especially well for deep frying broccoli and cauliflower as it isn't too heavy yet contains a robust flavor. An easy egg-free beer batter recipe is a great place to start for your bite-sized deep-fried cruciferous snacks. From there, you can serve your deep-fried bites with raw carrot sticks and lettuce and even make your favorite Buffalo wing sauce recipe alongside a bowl of chunky blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Onions
Onion rings are a deep-fried food with many possibilities. As a versatile side dish or even an ideal addition to a breakfast sandwich or a vegetarian parm sandwich, there's little that a batch of these deep-fried alliums can't do. If you want to give your onion rings an extra kick of heat, try a Tex-Mex riff on the flavor and serve them as a side to your favorite complementary dish. Choose the absolute best type of onions for your onion rings and then get to preparing your crumbs and coating for the ultimate flavor.
Start with a smoky taco seasoning recipe to mix in with the breadcrumbs for your deep-fried onions and don't skimp on the spice. You can make your own buttermilk batter and mix in a little bit of taco sauce to really amplify the flavor. Serve the deep-fried onions with a sprinkle of cheese on top and a drizzle of jalapeño crema. This would make a great side dish with a turkey enchilada skillet recipe.
Mushrooms
Deep-fried mushrooms are a staple appetizer on a lot of menus and you can easily replicate your favorite flavors using a deep fryer at home. Try different options using Italian and Mediterranean-inspired flavors to make the most of your mushrooms whether served as an appetizer or a main entree. Imagine if you were to use portobello mushrooms for tasty pizzas without the dough, but you deep-fried the mushroom caps first. A bowl of deep-fried crimini mushrooms topped with a special Italian Sunday sauce recipe and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese would be irresistible.
Beyond Italian red sauce, you can also lean into other herb-rich Mediterranean dips such as ultra-garlicky toum or a minty pesto sauce. Middle Eastern Muhammara takes sweet-and-savory to new levels and would make an excellent accompaniment to your deep-fried mushrooms. Even a classic Tzatziki sauce recipe would pair well as a cool and refreshing counter to warm and crispy fried mushrooms.
Squash
When you think of deep-fried squash, images of crispy zucchini spears might come to mind. You might also be thinking of all the lovely tempura dishes you've had containing a variety of veggies including kabocha squash among others. With so many popular types of squash, the deep frying potential is as great as it is delicious. You can make your own deep-fried summer squash fritters with your favorite dipping sauce or pick a few of your favorite squash to chop into bite-sized pieces and deep fry in small batches. Infuse your deep-fried squash with Asian flavors both in the batter, your choice of vegetable, and even dipping sauces for a snack with an unbeatable combination of taste and texture.
If the key to flavorful fried squash is all in the seasoning, then it's time to get creative with your deep-fried vegetables. For example, you can stuff squash blossoms with crab rangoon for a savory appetizer that's perfect for the deep fryer. Make the viral Asian-inspired wet-wet sauce or a citrus-rich ponzu sauce with daikon as the perfect dip for your deep-fried squash.