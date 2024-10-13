Summer Squash Fritters With Pesto Goat Cheese Dipping Sauce Recipe

The best part of summer, at least for anyone who likes to cook, is bringing home a basket of fresh vegetables from the local farmer's market. Leafy greens, crunchy corn, and those perfect, colorful tomatoes take residence on our countertops from June through August, inspiring our dinner menus with fresh new ideas. Week after week we also find ourselves stocking up on large, brightly-colored summer squash, often just for throwing on the grill as easy weeknight side dishes. The truth is, though, that squash is just as versatile as any other summer veg — and can even be the star of the show.

This recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn showcases summer squash in the form of a fritter, fried up in a thick batter of white beans and garlic. The fritters are moist and soft throughout with a crispy exterior, and perfect for dipping into sauce. The sauce we suggest utilizes another summer favorite in fresh basil and calls for swirling homemade pesto into fluffy whipped goat cheese. Together the fritters and sauce reimagine some of our farmer's market favorites, letting us enjoy farm-fresh bounty all summer long.