20 Sweet And Savory Summer Squash Recipes

Summer squash is a real shapeshifter of an ingredient. Whether it comes in the form of zucchini, yellow squash, or less common shapes such as pattypan squash, all types share a mixture of mild taste, crunchy skin, and meaty flesh that makes summer squash perfect for a massive variety of uses. How many vegetables are just as good whether they are sautéed, deep-fried, or shaved into pasta? While the fresh vegetal taste of summer squash is well-suited for warm weather, it can also be used as the base for hearty casseroles, and can even lend its slight sweetness to desserts and baked goods.

It may be called summer squash, but it's really a great year-round option that can fill almost any role in your kitchen. In fact, you can do so much with your summer squash that the recipe choices can get a bit overwhelming. Other than tossing it on a pan, what are some tips for cooking with summer squash? Well, let us help you out. These 20 summer squash recipes are full of ideas for making the best of your grocery haul, from simple grilled sides to full meals and muffins. It's enough that you'll want to keep your fridge stocked with summer squash every day of the year.