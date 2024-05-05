Cheesy Bacon Zucchini Muffins Recipe

A cheesy, savory muffin is pretty hard to resist — and even more difficult when said muffin is loaded with bacon bits. Recipe developer Jessica Morone proves just that with her cheesy bacon zucchini muffins. While many sweets incorporate zucchini for its mild flavor and the moisture it adds to baked goods, these unique muffins rely on the vegetable for a pop of greenery. "The cheddar and bacon are rich and salty, the creaminess of the cheese contrasts with the crispiness of the bacon, and the zucchini makes them feel healthier than regular muffins," Morone tells us.

The bacon in these moreish muffins might have you inclined to enjoy them first thing in the morning, and Morone is quick to second that notion. "The bacon really makes these muffins feel perfect for a quick breakfast on the go," she says, though she does note that they pair well alongside lunch or dinner in place of rolls, and they also work as a snack any time of day. As a final serving tidbit, she tells us, "You can eat these all on their own straight out of the pan, or they are good with a little bit of butter spread on top."