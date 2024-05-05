Cheesy Bacon Zucchini Muffins Recipe
A cheesy, savory muffin is pretty hard to resist — and even more difficult when said muffin is loaded with bacon bits. Recipe developer Jessica Morone proves just that with her cheesy bacon zucchini muffins. While many sweets incorporate zucchini for its mild flavor and the moisture it adds to baked goods, these unique muffins rely on the vegetable for a pop of greenery. "The cheddar and bacon are rich and salty, the creaminess of the cheese contrasts with the crispiness of the bacon, and the zucchini makes them feel healthier than regular muffins," Morone tells us.
The bacon in these moreish muffins might have you inclined to enjoy them first thing in the morning, and Morone is quick to second that notion. "The bacon really makes these muffins feel perfect for a quick breakfast on the go," she says, though she does note that they pair well alongside lunch or dinner in place of rolls, and they also work as a snack any time of day. As a final serving tidbit, she tells us, "You can eat these all on their own straight out of the pan, or they are good with a little bit of butter spread on top."
Gather the ingredients for cheesy bacon zucchini muffins
If you bake often, you'll find some familiar staples in this recipe: all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, eggs, vegetable oil, a little bit of sugar, and some milk. In this recipe, things get extra interesting thanks to the additions of shredded cheddar cheese, garlic powder, grated zucchini, bacon crumbles, and fresh chives, while Old Bay seasoning helps solidify the savory nature of these muffins and adds a subtly spicy kick.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 375 F and position a rack in the middle.
Step 2: Line a muffin tin
Line a 12-cup muffin tin with muffin liners, or spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 3: Whisk the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, garlic powder, and Old Bay seasoning until well combined.
Step 4: Combine the oil and sugar
In a large bowl, whisk together oil and sugar until smooth.
Step 5: Whisk in the eggs and milk
Add eggs and milk and whisk until combined.
Step 6: Add the zucchini
Stir in the zucchini.
Step 7: Combine the wet and dry mixtures
Add flour mixture to the wet ingredients and stir until just combined.
Step 8: Mix in the rest of the ingredients
Mix in the cheddar, chives, and bacon until incorporated.
Step 9: Transfer the batter to the muffin tin
Divide batter evenly between the 12 muffin cups.
Step 10: Bake
Bake muffins on the middle rack for 20-22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Step 11: Cool the muffins
Allow muffins to cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a wire rack.
Step 12: Serve
Serve warm or at room temperature.
How do you grate zucchini for muffins?
This recipe calls for grated zucchini, which means that you'll have to do a little prep work before jumping in. For starters, you may wonder whether or not to peel the zucchini, and Morone informs us that you conveniently don't need to worry about that; in fact, the skin is what will provide that vibrant pop of green color throughout the muffins. "If you really hate the skin, you can peel it first, but it isn't necessary," she explains.
As for grating the zucchini, Morone uses a simple box grater, particularly the side with the large holes, which makes for a quick and easy way to get the job done. Once you have the grated zucchini ready to go, you'll notice that it's pretty moisture-dense, but resist the urge to drain it or pat it down with paper towels. "You don't need to drain out the water or dry the zucchini once it is grated — the moisture is actually great for the muffin batter," says Morone, highlighting another convenient aspect of incorporating zucchini into baked goods.
What is Old Bay seasoning?
If you've ever enjoyed a fresh seafood boil, then there's a good chance you're familiar with Old Bay seasoning. If not, allow this recipe to be a great introduction to the spice blend. Old Bay, which has an interesting history that dates back to the 1940s, is an iconic seasoning blend known for its recognizable red hue and slightly spicy, subtly sweet, and somewhat savory flavor profile. Old Bay is common in Cajun cooking and works especially well with seafood, but as this recipe proves, it also deserves a spot in the baking world.
"While it may seem unconventional, adding Old Bay seasoning to these cheddar bacon zucchini muffins lends depth and complexity," Morone explains. "It adds a hint of tanginess and herbal notes, and it prevents the muffins from becoming overly heavy or one-dimensional in taste." She also notes that, since Old Bay's ingredients consist of so many spices like celery salt, mustard, paprika, and pepper, it's a bit hard to replicate with a blend of your own, so it's best to go with the real deal with these muffins. She does add, however, that Cajun seasoning makes a good, albeit spicier, substitute.
|Calories per Serving
|253
|Total Fat
|15.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|58.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|2.3 g
|Sodium
|431.5 mg
|Protein
|10.8 g