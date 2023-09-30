What Is Pattypan Squash And How Is It Best Used?

Pattypan squash is a type of summer squash, like zucchini and yellow squash, that grows out wide instead of long. Its unique UFO shape and scalloped edges make it easily identifiable despite the fact that it comes in colors ranging from bright yellow to dark green to orange to white, sometimes even having more than one color.

Pattypan squash is native to Mexico and has been a part of the human diet for centuries. The first record of its cultivation dates to 1591,when Native Americans were reportedly growing them. Cucurbita pepo, the main mother species of most cultivated squash, has been grown as food in the Americas for 8,000 years, so the timeframe of pattypan squash's genuine first cultivation may go back much further.

Due to their high nutritional value, relatively long storage life, and easy cultivation, pattypan squash became very popular when it was introduced to the rest of the world. For reasons that aren't quite clear, the fruit saw a decline in popularity over the past century, although that appears to be changing as the food world continues to hunt for new additions to the kitchen. Speaking of fruit, you may be surprised to discover that pattypan squash is not a vegetable. Like all squashes, including zucchini and pumpkin, pattypan squash is a fruit. It's also edible raw, though you may experience digestive discomfort if you eat too much raw squash at once.